PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, PBKS vs MI: Mumbai is expected to bring Thusara in their Playing 11 while Rilee Rossouw could replace Bairstow in PBKS Playing 11
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's match of Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings will host Mumbai Indians at Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh. Both the teams are coming into the match with a defeat in their previous matches. Sam Curran will lead in absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who is nursing his injury.
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Playing 11 prediction
PBKS Playing 11 probables: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow/Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Impact player option: Ashutosh Sharma
MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi/ Nuwan Thushara, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee
Impact player option: Akash Madhwal
PBKS vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran and Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs MI live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Live Streaming
PBKS vs MI live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score and match updates here
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
5:42 PM
Mumbai Indians squad for today's match
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.
5:40 PM
Punjab squad for today's match
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
5:28 PM
Form guide: How Punjab and Mumbai fared in IPL 2024 so far?
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be desperate to resurrect their faltering campaigns in the Indian Premier League when the two bottom-rung teams face-off in two hours time today.
Only a few decimal points separate the two teams after six matches each with Punjab's marginally better Net Run Rate of -0.218 keeping them at the seventh spot in the IPL points table, one above Mumbai Indians (-0.234).
Both Punjab and Mumbai have lost four matches each and are coming off defeats in their respective last outings, which mean pressure will be high on both the camps to get their act together.
5:25 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Punjab vs Mumbai
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 5:19 PM IST