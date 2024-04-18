PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

In today's match of Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings will host Mumbai Indians at Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh. Both the teams are coming into the match with a defeat in their previous matches. Sam Curran will lead in absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who is nursing his injury.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Playing 11 prediction

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow/Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact player option: Ashutosh Sharma

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi/ Nuwan Thushara, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee

Impact player option: Akash Madhwal

PBKS vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran and Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs MI live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Live Streaming

PBKS vs MI live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.