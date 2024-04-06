IPL 2024: Virat Kohli hits record 8th century in franchise cricket

Virat Kohli extended his record of most centuries in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as he smashed his eighth hundred and first of this season against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 6 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.





Virat Kohli centuries in IPL seasonwise



YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 Career 242 36 7538 113 38.07 5781 130.39 7 53 2024 5 2 275 83* 91.67 195 141.03 0 3 2023 14 2 639 101* 53.25 457 139.82 2 6 2022 16 1 341 73 22.73 294 115.99 0 2 2021 15 1 405 72* 28.92 339 119.46 0 3 2020 15 4 466 90* 42.36 384 121.35 0 3 2019 14 0 464 100 33.14 328 141.46 1 2 2018 14 3 530 92* 48.18 381 139.1 0 4 2017 10 0 308 64 30.8 252 122.22 0 4 2016 16 4 973 113 81.08 640 152.03 4 7 2015 16 5 505 82* 45.9 386 130.82 0 3 2014 14 1 359 73 27.61 294 122.1 0 2 2013 16 2 634 99 45.28 457 138.73 0 6 2012 16 2 364 73* 28 326 111.65 0 2 2011 16 4 557 71 46.41 460 121.08 0 4 2010 16 2 307 58 27.9 212 144.81 0 1 2009 16 2 246 50 22.36 219 112.32 0 1 2008 13 1 165 38 15 157 105.09 0 0 He now has a two-century lead against Chris Gayle, who has six centuries in IPL history. Virat has been part of the IPL ever since its start in 2008.