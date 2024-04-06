IPL 2024: Virat Kohli hits record 8th century in franchise cricket

Virat Kohli extended his record of most centuries in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as he smashed his eighth hundred and first of this season against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 6 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.
He now has a two-century lead against Chris Gayle, who has six centuries in IPL history. Virat has been part of the IPL ever since its start in 2008.
Virat Kohli centuries in IPL seasonwise
Virat Kohli centuries in IPL seasonwise
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|Career
|242
|36
|7538
|113
|38.07
|5781
|130.39
|7
|53
|2024
|5
|2
|275
|83*
|91.67
|195
|141.03
|0
|3
|2023
|14
|2
|639
|101*
|53.25
|457
|139.82
|2
|6
|2022
|16
|1
|341
|73
|22.73
|294
|115.99
|0
|2
|2021
|15
|1
|405
|72*
|28.92
|339
|119.46
|0
|3
|2020
|15
|4
|466
|90*
|42.36
|384
|121.35
|0
|3
|2019
|14
|0
|464
|100
|33.14
|328
|141.46
|1
|2
|2018
|14
|3
|530
|92*
|48.18
|381
|139.1
|0
|4
|2017
|10
|0
|308
|64
|30.8
|252
|122.22
|0
|4
|2016
|16
|4
|973
|113
|81.08
|640
|152.03
|4
|7
|2015
|16
|5
|505
|82*
|45.9
|386
|130.82
|0
|3
|2014
|14
|1
|359
|73
|27.61
|294
|122.1
|0
|2
|2013
|16
|2
|634
|99
|45.28
|457
|138.73
|0
|6
|2012
|16
|2
|364
|73*
|28
|326
|111.65
|0
|2
|2011
|16
|4
|557
|71
|46.41
|460
|121.08
|0
|4
|2010
|16
|2
|307
|58
|27.9
|212
|144.81
|0
|1
|2009
|16
|2
|246
|50
|22.36
|219
|112.32
|0
|1
|2008
|13
|1
|165
|38
|15
|157
|105.09
|0
|0