IPL 2024 RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Jaipur
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, RR vs RCB Playing 11: Bengaluru will have to bring in adequate changes in their playing 11 to present a tough challenge to the Royals
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will travel to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
While the Royals from Rajasthan have won three matches on the trot and are yet to be beaten in the league, Bengaluru has only one win from four games to show for.
IPL 2024, Rajasthan vs Bengaluru Playing 11
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Playing 11 prediction
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
[Impact Sub: Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen]
RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (WK), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal/Vijay Vyshak
[Impact Sub: Mahipal Lomror]
RR vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of RR vs RCB match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live streaming
RR vs RCB live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
What is the position of RR and RCB in the IPL 2024 points table?
Having won all three of their matches, Rajasthan Royals are in the second position in the IPL 2024 points table, Kolkata Knight Riders are the only other team to have won all of their first three matches. Since KKR's last match win was by a handsome margin of 106 runs, they are at the top.
If Rajasthan managed to win this game, they would jump to the number one spot. RCB are sitting in the eighth position ahead of only Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. A win in this game though could put them in a decent enough position, where they could be clubbed with five other teams at four points.
5:13 PM
What is the importance of the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 clash?
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been undefeated so far in their first three matches while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won only one match out of the four that they have played. Thus it will be a fight for continuity and one to break it at the same time.
5:09 PM
Welcome to the live blog of RR vs RCB IPL 2024 clash
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 5:10 PM IST