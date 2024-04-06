IPL 2024 RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Jaipur

[Impact Sub: Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen]

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (WK), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal/Vijay Vyshak

[Impact Sub: Mahipal Lomror]

RR vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of RR vs RCB match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live streaming

RR vs RCB live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

