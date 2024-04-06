IPL 2024: MI vs DC head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

In match 20 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Delhi Capitals Delhi (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7 (Sunday). It will be a day game starting at 3:30 pm IST.

While Mumbai are yet to get off the mark, Delhi have also had only one win in their four matches.

MI vs DC Head to head in IPL history

Mumbai and Delhi have played against each other in 33 matches. MI have a slight advantage in the head-to-head battle, winning 18 out of 33 matches, while Delhi won 15 games.

Total matches played: 33

Delhi Capitals won: 15

Mumbai Indians won: 18

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

MI vs DC head-to-head in Mumbai

Matches played: 8

Delhi Capitals: 3

Mumbai Mumbai Indians: 5

MI vs DC head-to-head in Delhi

Matches played: 11

Delhi Capitals: 6

Mumbai Mumbai Indians: 5

Wankhede Stadium IPL record

City Mumbai Country India First Match 20/04/08 Last T20 Match 01/04/24 Matches Played 110 Matches Won Batting First 50 (45.45%) Matches Won Batting Second 60 (54.55%) Matches Won Winning Toss 58 (52.73%) Matches Won Losing Toss 52 (47.27%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Average Runs per Wicket 27.13 Average Runs per Over 8.48 Average Score Batting First 168.6

Mumbai pitch report for MI vs DC match

Mumbai pitch is expected to support batters especially the batters in the second innings as out of the 110 matches that have ended in a result, teams batting second have won on 60 occasions as compared to teams batting first on 50 occasions. Since there is also movement in the air early in the evening, teams prefer to field first.

However, it is a day game and because of that the conditions will not change much in either of the innings. As the pitch will get drier, it might help spinners, so the team could opt to bat first as well.

Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs DC IPL match

There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Mumbai on April 7. However, the temperatures will be between 34 and 31 degrees Celsius with humidity increasing from 24 per cent at 3 pm to 40 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.