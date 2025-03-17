Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: KKR pick Chetan Sakariya as replacement for Umran Malik

Indian pacer Umran Malik has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 season due to an injury.

Delhi Capitals Chetan Sakariya celebrates the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders Aaron Finch during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders has picked Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for medium pacer Umran Malik for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Malik has been ruled out of the season due to an injury.

Sakariya has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets.

Sakariya, a left-arm medium pacer, joins KKR for Rs 75 lakh.

