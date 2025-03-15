Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Nitish Kumar Reddy set to join SRH after clearing fitness test

IPL 2025: Nitish Kumar Reddy set to join SRH after clearing fitness test

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is all set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad after recuperating from a side strain that kept him on the sidelines since January.

PTI has learned that Nitish successfully completed all the fitness test routines, including the yo-yo test, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence here, and the physios have given him a go-ahead.

The 21-year-old Andhra cricketer's last appearance for India was during the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens on January 22, but he did not bat or bowl in that match.

Nitish trained at nets ahead of the second T20I at Chennai, but was ruled out of that match and five-match series with a side strain.

 

Nitish was retained by the Hyderabad outfit for Rs 6 crore ahead of last year's players' auction after he made 303 runs for them from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 143.

He also impressed during India's tour to Australia, making some valuable contributions including a gutsy 114 in the fourth Test at Melbourne.

Nitish will join the SRH squad soon as they will open their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 against Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad.



Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Cricket

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

