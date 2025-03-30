Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs SRH cricket match live

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their second match of the IPL 2025 season. The clash between DC and SRH is set to be held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Both teams will be aiming to secure consecutive wins as they look to build momentum in the tournament.  Check DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
While DC secured an opening win against Lucknow Super Giants in Vishakhapatnam, SunRisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start in their campaign, winning one and losing the other game at home. Newly appointed DC skipper Axar Patel will be looking to maintain his 100% record with DC on the day. 
 
 
IPL 2025 DC vs SRH broadcast details
 
IPL 2025 DC VS SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 

How to watch DC vs SRH in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information  
 
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?  
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Sunday).  
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?  
 
The match will be held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30.  
 
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?  
 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between DC and SRH will take place at 3 pm IST.  
 
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 begin on March 30?  
 
The IPL 2025 match between DC and SRH will start at 3:30 pm IST.  
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?  
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.  
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?  
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on its app and website.  

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

