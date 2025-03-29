IPL 2025: Delhi gear up to challenge SRH with 'special plans' - Vipraj

Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SRH made a statement in their opening match, posting a massive 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals -- the second-highest total in IPL history after their own record of 287/3.

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Delhi Capitals have taken a keen interest in how Lucknow Super Giants dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad's formidable batting line-up in their previous encounter, having devised "special plans" to curb the high-flying SRH batting unit, spin bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam said.

However, in their last match Lucknow Super Giants executed their plans to perfection, restricting them to below 200 before chasing down the target with ease, winning with 23 balls to spare.

Now, Delhi Capitals, fresh off a morale-boosting one-wicket win over LSG, are gearing up to take on SRH.

 

Nigam, who contributed significantly with both bat and ball in the previous match, sounded optimistic about their preparations.

"Yes, the SRH team is very good, they have a good batting line-up. But in our team meetings, sessions, and practices, whatever we have planned from bowling perspective, we will try to execute it in the matches," Nigam said at the pre-match media interaction. 

Referring to LSG's performance against SRH, Nigam said: "They bowled very well in that game. So we also have made some special plans for tomorrow (Sunday) as well. Hopefully, we will execute those plans in the upcoming matches," he added.

Nigam made an immediate impact in his IPL debut, picking up his first wicket on just his fourth ball when he dismissed a dangerous-looking Aiden Markram with a well-flighted googly.

"For the first game, I am very thankful to the coaching staff and our captain. Because the way they showed trust in me... there was a bit of nervousness. Yes, it happens but after a while, after 1-2-3 overs of fielding and bowling, it slowly calms down," he revealed.

"If you do good things in your first match, if you close the game for your team, you feel very confident and hopefully I will continue to do good things for my team," he said.

Delhi Capitals found themselves in deep trouble at 65/5 while chasing 210 against LSG, but Ashutosh Sharma turned the game around with an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls.

Nigam, batting at No. 8, played a vital supporting role, smashing a quickfire 39 off just 15 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes as his knock steadied the innings while Ashutosh anchored the thrilling chase.

Reflecting on his role as an all-rounder, Nigam said: "As an all-rounder, you have to work on both things. I have been doing the same for my state as well. It's a good thing that I got a place in such a team from there. And my job was also to go down and make some runs and do 2-3 overs well. I will try to do well in both batting and bowling," he said.

On his partnership with Ashutosh, Nigam said: "we had discussed that if Ashutosh is playing in a set-bat, then my only job was to make his game easy. And it happened accordingly. I went there and got some good shots on my bat, which gave Ashu bhai more time to settle. And then he could end the game,"  On their chemistry, he said: "We did play a lot of practice games together, we did a lot of batting together, we shared a lot of things in the nets. So, it was the same. Our thinking was we will do what we did in practice matches and nets. So, hopefully, the result will be with us."  With KL Rahul set to return, Nigam said Delhi Capitals would be a more balanced side.

"For sure, because KL Rahul has also come back to our team in this match, so our team will be very balanced," he added.

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

