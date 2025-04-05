IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match live today

Punjab Kings have made an impressive start to the IPL 2025 season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting. Their next challenge comes in the form of Rajasthan Royals, led by the returning Sanju Samson, who will aim to turn around his team's fortunes after a mixed start to the season. Tonight's clash in Mullanpur will be pivotal for both teams, especially for RR, who have won only one out of their first three matches. IPL 2025 Match 18: PBKS vs RR full scorecard | Playing 11 | Mullanpur Stadium stats | PBKS vs RR live score Check CSK vs DC live score, match commentary and updates here Check IPL 2025 Match 17 - CSK vs DC - full scorecard here ALSO READ: CSK vs DC Chennai Pitch report | CSK vs DC Playing 11 | CSK vs DC head to head | Match 17 - IPL 2025
PBKS, however, has been in excellent form, with Iyer not only leading the team with solid captaincy but also contributing with the bat—scoring an unbeaten 52 against Lucknow Super Giants and a commanding 97 against Gujarat Titans. These performances have placed him in the spotlight heading into this crucial fixture.
For Rajasthan Royals, the return of Sanju Samson to full-time action after a stint as a batter during the first few matches is expected to give the side a much-needed boost. RR will be hoping this change in leadership will spark a change in their fortunes after a tough start. Despite securing their first win against Chennai Super Kings, RR faces a tough challenge against a confident PBKS side that has yet to taste defeat in their opening two matches.
IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch PBKS vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 5 (Saturday).
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at Mullanpur Stadium in Chennai on April 5.
What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 begin on April 5?
The IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.