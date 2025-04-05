IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR: Mullanpur pitch report, Chandigarh Stadium key stats

In today's second match, starting at 7:30 PM IST, of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh. The Punjab vs Rajasthan cricket match is going to be a battle between a Team full of All-rounders (PBKS) vs Team without All-rounders (RR).
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Chandigarh: Pitch report for PBKS vs RR IPL 2025
The PBKS vs RR match is set favour the batters and bowlers equally as it is no easy to decipher Chandigarh's new cricket stadium's pitch conditions. The nature of Mullanpur wicket was different in IPL 2024, where 180-190 was a winning total.
Also Read
Chandigarh's new cricket stadium stats: Overall
Overall Stats (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT)- New PCA Stadium)
- Total Matches: 23
- Batting 1st Won: 15
- Batting 2nd Won: 8
- Highest Total: 238/2 by Jammu & Kashmir vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 SMAT
- Lowest Total: 53 All Out by Meghalaya vs Haryana in 2022 SMAT
- Highest Run-chase: 149/7 in 18.5 overs by Baroda vs Mumbai in 2023 SMAT
- Lowest Total Defended: 147/6 by Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir in 2022 SMAT
- Average 1st Innings Score: 148
- Average 2nd Innings Score: 116
- Total Sixes: 247
- Total Fours: 438
- Total Fifties: 18
- Total Hundreds: 1
IPL Stats (New PCA Stadium)
- Total Matches: 5
- Batting 1st Won: 2
- Batting 2nd Won: 3
- Highest Total: 192/7 by Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in 2024
- Lowest Total: 142 All Out by Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in 2024
- Highest Run-chase: 177/6 in 19.2 overs by Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in 2024
- Lowest Total Defended: 182/9 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in 2024
- Average 1st Innings Score: 167
Batting Records at Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh
- Most Runs: Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS) – 128 runs in 4 innings
- Highest Score: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 78 off 53 balls vs Punjab Kings
- Total Sixes: 70
- Most Sixes: Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS) – 12
- Total Fours: 143
- Most Fours: Sam Curran (PBKS) – 11
- Total Fifties: 4
- Most Fifties: Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Sam Curran (PBKS), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) – 1 each
Bowling Records at Chandigarh's new cricket stadium
- Most Wickets: Harshal Patel (PBKS) – 11 wickets
- Best Bowling Figures: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) – 4 for 29 in 4 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad