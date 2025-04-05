Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Although SRH boasts a strong batting lineup, they have struggled to post competitive totals this season, barring the opener against RR.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 6 in Match 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH has had a challenging start to the tournament, currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with just one victory from four matches. Their most recent defeat came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they were beaten by a significant margin of 80 runs.
 
Although SRH boasts a strong batting lineup, they have struggled to post competitive totals. In the previous season, they heavily relied on their top-order batters, but this year, players like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have failed to deliver, leaving the team in a difficult position. 
 
 
In contrast, Gujarat Titans (GT) have been in excellent form, securing two wins from three matches and holding the fourth spot on the table. Their last victory came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Jos Buttler played a match-winning knock of 73* to guide GT to an eight-wicket win, earning them crucial points. With a well-balanced squad, the Titans are looking to maintain their momentum and continue their successful run.
 
IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
 
Impact Player: Wiaan Mulder
 
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
 
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
 
SRH vs GT head-to-head in Indian Premier League
 
Total matches played: 5
SRH won: 3
GT won: 1
No result: 1
 
Squads of both teams
 
SRH squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide
 
GT squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat
 
IPL 2025 match on April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss, SRH vs GT telecast and Hyderabad vs Gujarat live streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on April 6 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will clash in IPL 2025 on April 6 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match?
 
Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans on April 6.
 
When will the live toss for the SRH vs GT take place?
 
The live toss for the SRH vs GT cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 6.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match?
 
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match in India?
 
The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the SRH vs GT match.

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

