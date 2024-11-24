IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of capped Indian players on November 24-25

Business Standard
The final shortlist of 574 players for the IPL 2025 mega auction includes 48 capped Indians, 193 capped overseas players, 318 uncapped Indians and 13 uncapped overseas players

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

A total of 576 players from India and overseas are all set to go under the hammer in a two-day auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25.

The final shortlist of 576 players for the IPL 2025 mega auction includes 48 capped Indians, 195 capped overseas players, 318 uncapped Indians, 13 uncapped overseas players, and 3 associate nation team players. 

If we talk about the capped Indian players' list, out of the 48, 23 players have set their base price as Rs 2 crore, which includes the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, etc. Two players, Ajinkya Rahane and Nitish Reddy, have set their base price at Rs 1.50 crore, while eight players have their base price at Rs 1 crore, and the remaining 15 have their base price set at Rs 75 lakh.

 

Check out the full list of capped Indian players for IPL 2025 auctions

Full list of Indian capped players in IPL 2025 mega auction
Player Country Base Price
Shreyas Iyer India 2 Cr
Rishabh Pant India 2 Cr
Arshdeep Singh India 2 Cr
Yuzvendra Chahal India 2 Cr
KL Rahul India 2 Cr
Mohammad Shami India 2 Cr
Mohammad Siraj India 2 Cr
Devdutt Padikkal India 2 Cr
Ravichandaran Ashwin India 2 Cr
Venkatesh Iyer India 2 Cr
Harshal Patel India 2 Cr
Ishan Kishan India 2 Cr
Syed Khaleel Ahmed India 2 Cr
Avesh Khan India 2 Cr
Prasidh Krishna India 2 Cr
T. Natarajan India 2 Cr
Krunal Pandya India 2 Cr
Washington Sundar India 2 Cr
Shardul Thakur India 2 Cr
Deepak Chahar India 2 Cr
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 2 Cr
Mukesh Kumar India 2 Cr
Umesh Yadav India 2 Cr
Ajinkya Rahane India 1.50 Cr
Nitish Rana India 1.50 Cr
Akash Deep India 1 Cr
Tushar Deshpande India 1 Cr
Jitesh Sharma India 1 Cr
Rahul Chahar India 1 Cr
Mayank Agarawal India 1 Cr
Shahbaz Ahamad India 1 Cr
Jaydev Unadkat India 1 Cr
Krishnappa Gowtham India 1 Cr
Rahul Tripathi India 75 Lakh
Prithvi Shaw India 75 Lakh
K.S Bharat India 75 Lakh
Manish Pandey India 75 Lakh
Deepak Hooda India 75 Lakh
R. Sai Kishore India 75 Lakh
Umran Malik India 75 Lakh
Ishant Sharma India 75 Lakh
Jayant Yadav India 75 Lakh
Kuldeep Sen India 75 Lakh
Sarfaraz Khan India 75 Lakh
Shivam Mavi India 75 Lakh
Navdeep Saini India 75 Lakh
Chetan Sakariya India 75 Lakh
Sandeep Warrier India 75 Lakh
 

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

