IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of capped Indian players on November 24-25

A total of 576 players from India and overseas are all set to go under the hammer in a two-day auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25.
The final shortlist of 576 players for the IPL 2025 mega auction includes 48 capped Indians, 195 capped overseas players, 318 uncapped Indians, 13 uncapped overseas players, and 3 associate nation team players.
If we talk about the capped Indian players' list, out of the 48, 23 players have set their base price as Rs 2 crore, which includes the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, etc. Two players, Ajinkya Rahane and Nitish Reddy, have set their base price at Rs 1.50 crore, while eight players have their base price at Rs 1 crore, and the remaining 15 have their base price set at Rs 75 lakh.
Check out the full list of capped Indian players for IPL 2025 auctions
|Full list of Indian capped players in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Player
|Country
|Base Price
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|2 Cr
|Rishabh Pant
|India
|2 Cr
|Arshdeep Singh
|India
|2 Cr
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|2 Cr
|KL Rahul
|India
|2 Cr
|Mohammad Shami
|India
|2 Cr
|Mohammad Siraj
|India
|2 Cr
|Devdutt Padikkal
|India
|2 Cr
|Ravichandaran Ashwin
|India
|2 Cr
|Venkatesh Iyer
|India
|2 Cr
|Harshal Patel
|India
|2 Cr
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|2 Cr
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|India
|2 Cr
|Avesh Khan
|India
|2 Cr
|Prasidh Krishna
|India
|2 Cr
|T. Natarajan
|India
|2 Cr
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|2 Cr
|Washington Sundar
|India
|2 Cr
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|2 Cr
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|2 Cr
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|2 Cr
|Mukesh Kumar
|India
|2 Cr
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|2 Cr
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|1.50 Cr
|Nitish Rana
|India
|1.50 Cr
|Akash Deep
|India
|1 Cr
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|1 Cr
|Jitesh Sharma
|India
|1 Cr
|Rahul Chahar
|India
|1 Cr
|Mayank Agarawal
|India
|1 Cr
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|India
|1 Cr
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|1 Cr
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|India
|1 Cr
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|75 Lakh
|Prithvi Shaw
|India
|75 Lakh
|K.S Bharat
|India
|75 Lakh
|Manish Pandey
|India
|75 Lakh
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|75 Lakh
|R. Sai Kishore
|India
|75 Lakh
|Umran Malik
|India
|75 Lakh
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|75 Lakh
|Jayant Yadav
|India
|75 Lakh
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|75 Lakh
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|75 Lakh
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|75 Lakh
|Navdeep Saini
|India
|75 Lakh
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|75 Lakh
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|75 Lakh