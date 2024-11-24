List of players who could trigger a bidding war in IPL 2025 auction today

As the IPL 2025 auction approaches, some big names are expected to attract substantial bids, sparking multiple bidding wars between franchises eager to sign their desired players.
The likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, among others, are ready to take the mega auction by storm this year.
Here are some of the players who are expected to trigger a bidding war this time:
KL Rahul
The former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper parted ways with LSG as they did not include him in their retention list. Rahul could attract a substantial bid and is rumoured to be a target for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this year.
|KL Rahul batting and fielding stats in IPL
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|132
|20
|4683
|132*
|45.47
|3479
|134.61
|4
|37
|400
|187
|76
|7
|2024
|14
|0
|520
|82
|37.14
|382
|136.13
|0
|4
|45
|19
|15
|2
|2023
|9
|1
|274
|74
|34.25
|242
|113.22
|0
|2
|28
|4
|4
|0
|2022
|15
|3
|616
|103*
|51.33
|455
|135.38
|2
|4
|45
|30
|9
|0
|2021
|13
|3
|626
|98*
|62.6
|451
|138.8
|0
|6
|48
|30
|11
|0
|2020
|14
|2
|670
|132*
|55.83
|518
|129.34
|1
|5
|58
|23
|10
|0
|2019
|14
|3
|593
|100*
|53.9
|438
|135.38
|1
|6
|49
|25
|7
|0
|2018
|14
|2
|659
|95*
|54.91
|416
|158.41
|0
|6
|66
|32
|10
|1
|2016
|14
|3
|397
|68*
|44.11
|271
|146.49
|0
|4
|37
|16
|5
|4
|2015
|9
|3
|142
|44*
|28.4
|126
|112.69
|0
|0
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2014
|11
|0
|166
|46
|20.75
|164
|101.21
|0
|0
|12
|3
|4
|0
|2013
|5
|0
|20
|12
|10
|16
|125
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
Rishabh Pant
In a surprising decision, Delhi Capitals opted not to retain Rishabh Pant, making the wicketkeeper-batter available in the auction. He is expected to attract bids from several teams.
|Rishabh Pant IPL batting and fielding stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|111
|17
|3284
|128*
|35.31
|2205
|148.93
|1
|18
|296
|154
|75
|23
|2024
|13
|2
|446
|88*
|40.55
|287
|155.4
|0
|3
|36
|25
|11
|5
|2022
|14
|2
|340
|44
|30.91
|224
|151.79
|0
|0
|35
|16
|8
|4
|2021
|16
|4
|419
|58*
|34.91
|326
|128.52
|0
|3
|42
|10
|10
|3
|2020
|14
|3
|343
|56
|31.18
|301
|113.95
|0
|1
|31
|9
|13
|0
|2019
|16
|3
|488
|78*
|37.53
|300
|162.66
|0
|3
|37
|27
|18
|6
|2018
|14
|1
|684
|128*
|52.61
|394
|173.6
|1
|5
|68
|37
|4
|2
|2017
|14
|0
|366
|97
|26.14
|221
|165.61
|0
|2
|28
|24
|8
|3
|2016
|10
|2
|198
|69
|24.75
|152
|130.26
|0
|1
|19
|6
|3
|0
Shreyas Iyer
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper, who led them to the title last year, was informed that he would not be retained by KKR for the mega auction. Whether this proves to be a mistake by the defending champions remains to be seen when the season begins.
|Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|115
|18
|3127
|96
|32.24
|2453
|127.48
|0
|21
|271
|113
|49
|0
|2024
|14
|5
|351
|58*
|39
|239
|146.86
|0
|2
|34
|14
|10
|0
|2022
|14
|1
|401
|85
|30.85
|298
|134.56
|0
|3
|41
|11
|5
|0
|2021
|8
|3
|175
|47*
|35
|171
|102.33
|0
|0
|7
|5
|6
|0
|2020
|17
|2
|519
|88*
|34.6
|421
|123.27
|0
|3
|40
|16
|6
|0
|2019
|16
|1
|463
|67
|30.86
|386
|119.94
|0
|3
|41
|14
|8
|0
|2018
|14
|3
|411
|93*
|37.36
|310
|132.58
|0
|4
|29
|21
|5
|0
|2017
|12
|2
|338
|96
|33.8
|243
|139.09
|0
|2
|36
|10
|3
|0
|2016
|6
|0
|30
|19
|5
|43
|69.76
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2015
|14
|1
|439
|83
|33.76
|342
|128.36
|0
|4
|41
|21
|2
|0
Trent Boult
Rajasthan Royals' go-to bowler in the death overs and powerplay has been released by the team. Boult, who often troubles top-order batters at the start of the innings, is likely to spark a bidding war in the auction.
|Trent Boult IPL bowling stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|104
|2337
|3230
|121
|4/18
|26.69
|8.29
|19.31
|1
|0
|2024
|16
|320
|443
|16
|3/22
|27.69
|8.31
|20
|0
|0
|2023
|10
|228
|312
|13
|3/29
|24