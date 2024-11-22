IPL 2025 Mega Auction streaming to take place in 6 different languages

The highly anticipated mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. The two-day event will feature a total of 574 players from all over the world going under the hammer, including 366 Indian players (48 capped and 318 uncapped) and 208 overseas players (193 capped and 15 uncapped). All ten teams were asked by the BCCI to retain a maximum of six players before the auction, meaning fans can expect intense bidding wars for players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner among the ten participating teams.
Ahead of the official auction, IPL’s official streaming partner, Jio Cinema, is all set to host a mock auction with multiple former players placing hypothetical bids on behalf of their respectively assigned teams. The expert panel will include the likes of Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta, Robin Uthappa, etc, participating in the mock auction from the JioStar war room on Saturday, November 23.
Full list of experts for mock auction at JioStar war room
|
Franchise
|Expert
|Chennai Super Kings
|Suresh Raina
|Delhi Capitals
|Aakash Chopra
|Gujarat Titans
|Abhinav Mukund
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eoin Morgan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Deep Dasgupta
|Mumbai Indians
|Robin Uthappa
|Punjab Kings
|Sanjay Bangar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|S Badrinath
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hanuma Vihari
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mike Hesson
Commentators for official auction from Jeddah
More From This Section
The experts from the mock auction, along with other cricket experts, will then be in action during the auction on November 24 and 25, bringing live coverage of the event for fans in six different languages.
Full list of commentators panel for IPL 2025 auction on Jio Cinema
|S.No
|Experts
|Language
|1
|Robin Uthappa
|
English
|2
|Eoin Morgan
|3
|Mike Hesson
|4
|Abhinav Mukund
|5
|Suresh Raina
|
Hindi
|6
|Aakash Chopra
|7
|Mohammad Kaif
|8
|Sanjay Bangar
|9
|R Sridhar
|
Tamil
Telugu
Kannada
Bangla