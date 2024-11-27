IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:25 PM IST
The IPL 2025 auction saw a lot of big names being shuffled across the 10 franchises and at big prices too. The costliest of the lot, Rishabh Pant, will also be changing teams and will now play for the Lucknow Super Giants, who roped him in for a record-breaking fee of ₹27 crore in the auction.
With Delhi Capitals losing a leader and a dynamic batter in Pant, questions started to be raised about who will be the next DC captain. Having bought former LSG skipper KL Rahul at a bargain fee of ₹14 crore provided them with a reliable option for the leadership role. However, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has revealed another prospect for the captain's role in Delhi Capitals. ALSO READ: How Royal Challengers Bengaluru shaped up for IPL 2025 after mega auction? Will Axar Patel be selected as Delhi Capitals captain?
Parth talked about Indian all-rounder Axar Patel and his influence on the team, mentioning how he is one of the players that can be elevated from vice-captain to captain in the side. Axar was Delhi Capitals' first retention pick at ₹16.50 crore, which shows the faith they have put in him for the next seasons as well.
|
Axar Patel IPL batting stats
|
Year
|
Matches
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
AVG
|
BF
|
SR
|
100
|
50
|
4S
|
6S
|
Career
|
150
|
36
|
1653
|
66
|
21.47
|
1263
|
130.88
|
0
|
3
|
107
|
79
|
2024
|
14
|
4
|
235
|
66
|
29.38
|
179
|
131.28
|
0
|
2
|
19
|
10
|
2023
|
14
|
3
|
283
|
54
|
28.3
|
203
|
139.41
|
0
|
1
|
21
|
15
|
2022
|
13
|
6
|
182
|
42*
|
45.5
|
120
|
151.67
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
10
|
2021
|
12
|
1
|
40
|
12
|
8
|
46
|
86.95
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2020
|
15
|
1
|
117
|
42
|
14.62
|
85
|
137.64
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
8
|
2019
|
14
|
6
|
110
|
26
|
18.33
|
88
|
125
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
3
|
2018
|
9
|
2
|
80
|
19
|
13.33
|
69
|
115.94
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
2017
|
14
|
5
|
227
|
44
|
28.37
|
162
|
140.12
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
11
|
2016
|
14
|
3
|
111
|
36*
|
15.85
|
77
|
144.15
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
2015
|
14
|
3
|
206
|
40*
|
22.88
|
174
|
118.39
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
8
|
2014
|
17
|
2
|
62
|
42*
|
10.33
|
60
|
103.33
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
1
"Whenever Rishabh was not available, whenever Rishabh was injured, Axar did step in and play a big role. He's a jovial fellow, he keeps the dressing room very light. He's an uncomplicated character, and he's someone who, I think, can do a great job. So we have to take a decision, but I haven't even spoken to Axar about it," Parth said about Axar Patel.
KL Rahul's experience as a skipper in the IPL over the years might be an additional factor in the discussions too as it will be interesting to see who takes up the leadership role for DC in the end.
|
KL Rahul stats as IPL captain
|
|
Span
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tied
|
Draw
|
NR
|
W/L
|
%W
|
%L
|
% Tied
|
% Draw
|
%NR
|
%
|
KL Rahul (KXIP/LSG/PBKS)
|
2020-2024
|
64
|
31
|
31
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
48.43
|
48.43
|
3.12
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
KL Rahul IPL batting stats
|
Year
|
Matches
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
AVG
|
BF
|
SR
|
100
|
50
|
4S
|
6S
|
Career
|
132
|
20
|
4683
|
132*
|
45.47
|
3479
|
134.61
|
4
|
37
|
400
|
187
|
2024
|
14
|
0
|
520
|
82
|
37.14
|
382
|
136.13
|
0
|
4
|
45
|
19
|
2023
|
9
|
1
|
274
|
74
|
34.25
|
242
|
113.22
|
0
|
2
|
28
|
4
|
2022
|
15
|
3
|
616
|
103*
|
51.33
|
455
|
135.38
|
2
|
4
|
45
|
30
|
2021
|
13
|
3
|
626
|
98*
|
62.6
|
451
|
138.8
|
0
|
6
|
48
|
30
|
2020
|
14
|
2
|
670
|
132*
|
55.83
|
518
|
129.34
|
1
|
5
|
58
|
23
|
2019
|
14
|
3
|
593
|
100*
|
53.9
|
438
|
135.38
|
1
|
6
|
49
|
25
|
2018
|
14
|
2
|
659
|
95*
|
54.91
|
416
|
158.41
|
0
|
6
|
66
|
32
|
2016
|
14
|
3
|
397
|
68*
|
44.11
|
271
|
146.49
|
0
|
4
|
37
|
16
|
2015
|
9
|
3
|
142
|
44*
|
28.4
|
126
|
112.69
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
5
|
2014
|
11
|
0
|
166
|
46
|
20.75
|
164
|
101.21
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
3
|
2013
|
5
|
0
|
20
|
12
|
10
|
16
|
125
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:15 PM IST