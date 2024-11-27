Business Standard
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain

IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain

Having bought former LSG skipper KL Rahul at a bargain fee of ₹14 crore provided them with a reliable option for the leadership role.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPL 2025 auction saw a lot of big names being shuffled across the 10 franchises and at big prices too. The costliest of the lot, Rishabh Pant, will also be changing teams and will now play for the Lucknow Super Giants, who roped him in for a record-breaking fee of ₹27 crore in the auction.
 
With Delhi Capitals losing a leader and a dynamic batter in Pant, questions started to be raised about who will be the next DC captain. Having bought former LSG skipper KL Rahul at a bargain fee of ₹14 crore provided them with a reliable option for the leadership role. However, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has revealed another prospect for the captain's role in Delhi Capitals.  ALSO READ: How Royal Challengers Bengaluru shaped up for IPL 2025 after mega auction?  Will Axar Patel be selected as Delhi Capitals captain?
 
 
Parth talked about Indian all-rounder Axar Patel and his influence on the team, mentioning how he is one of the players that can be elevated from vice-captain to captain in the side. Axar was Delhi Capitals' first retention pick at ₹16.50 crore, which shows the faith they have put in him for the next seasons as well. 
Axar Patel IPL batting stats
Year Matches NO Runs HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
Career 150 36 1653 66 21.47 1263 130.88 0 3 107 79
2024 14 4 235 66 29.38 179 131.28 0 2 19 10
2023 14 3 283 54 28.3 203 139.41 0 1 21 15
2022 13 6 182 42* 45.5 120 151.67 0 0 12 10
2021 12 1 40 12 8 46 86.95 0 0 2 1
2020 15 1 117 42 14.62 85 137.64 0 0 6 8
2019 14 6 110 26 18.33 88 125 0 0 10 3
2018 9 2 80 19 13.33 69 115.94 0 0 3 4
2017 14 5 227 44 28.37 162 140.12 0 0 11 11
2016 14 3 111 36* 15.85 77 144.15 0 0 4 8
2015 14 3 206 40* 22.88 174 118.39 0 0 13 8
2014 17 2 62 42* 10.33 60 103.33 0 0 6 1
 
"Whenever Rishabh was not available, whenever Rishabh was injured, Axar did step in and play a big role. He's a jovial fellow, he keeps the dressing room very light. He's an uncomplicated character, and he's someone who, I think, can do a great job. So we have to take a decision, but I haven't even spoken to Axar about it," Parth said about Axar Patel.
 
KL Rahul's experience as a skipper in the IPL over the years might be an additional factor in the discussions too as it will be interesting to see who takes up the leadership role for DC in the end. 
KL Rahul stats as IPL captain
  Span Matches Won Lost Tied Draw NR W/L %W %L % Tied % Draw %NR %
KL Rahul (KXIP/LSG/PBKS) 2020-2024 64 31 31 2 0 0 1 48.43 48.43 3.12 0 0 50
   
KL Rahul IPL batting stats
Year Matches NO Runs HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
Career 132 20 4683 132* 45.47 3479 134.61 4 37 400 187
2024 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.13 0 4 45 19
2023 9 1 274 74 34.25 242 113.22 0 2 28 4
2022 15 3 616 103* 51.33 455 135.38 2 4 45 30
2021 13 3 626 98* 62.6 451 138.8 0 6 48 30
2020 14 2 670 132* 55.83 518 129.34 1 5 58 23
2019 14 3 593 100* 53.9 438 135.38 1 6 49 25
2018 14 2 659 95* 54.91 416 158.41 0 6 66 32
2016 14 3 397 68* 44.11 271 146.49 0 4 37 16
2015 9 3 142 44* 28.4 126 112.69 0 0 8 5
2014 11 0 166 46 20.75 164 101.21 0 0 12 3
2013 5 0 20 12 10 16 125 0 0 4 0
 

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction

Buttler to Livingstone: Most expensive overseas players in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 mega auction

Arshdeep to Shami: Most expensive Indian fast bowlers in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 mega auction: Top 5 surprise signings ahead of the new season

IPL 2025: Full squad of all 10 teams and players' salary

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold, teamwise players' salary

IPL trophy

IPL 2025 mega auction Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS: Teams finalise their squads ahead of exciting season

Topics : Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals Axar Patel IPL auction Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon