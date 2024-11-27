How Royal Challengers Bengaluru shaped up for IPL 2025 after mega auction?

RCB retained three players -- Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal and Rajat Patidar -- leaving them with a lot to do at the auction. They did not have a very productive opening day but caught up on day two. Fast bowling has been the weaker link for RCB over the yeaRs and they have tried to fix that with signing of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
The heavy English flavour to the squad is provided by Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Phillp Salt. Their superstar, Kohli, could be seen captaining the unit once again as RCB chase the elusive crown.
|Royal ChallengeRs Bengaluru IPL 2025 Squad Overview
|No.
|Player
|Price
|Type
|Acquisition
|Role
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Rs 21 crore
|Indian (capped)
|Retained
|Batter
|2
|Rajat Patidar
|Rs 11 crore
|Indian (capped)
|Retained
|Batter
|3
|Yash Dayal
|Rs 5 crore
|Indian (uncapped)
|Retained
|Bowler
|4
|Liam Livingstone (England)
|Rs 8.75 crore
|Overseas (capped)
|Auction
|All-rounder
|5
|Phil Salt (England)
|Rs 11.50 crore
|Overseas (capped)
|Auction
|Wicketkeeper/Batter
|6
|Jitesh Sharma
|Rs 11 crore
|Indian (capped)
|Auction
|Batter
|7
|Josh Hazlewood (Australia)
|Rs 12.50 crore
|Overseas (capped)
|Auction
|Bowler
|8
|Rasikh Dar
|Rs 6 crore
|Indian (uncapped)
|Auction
|Bowler
|9
|Suyash Sharma
|Rs 2.60 crore
|Indian (uncapped)
|Auction
|Bowler
|10
|Krunal Pandya
|Rs 5.75 crore
|Indian (capped)
|Auction
|All-rounder
|11
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Rs 10.75 crore
|Indian (capped)
|Auction
|Bowler
|12
|Swapnil Singh
|Rs 50 lakh
|Indian (uncapped)
|RTM
|All-rounder
|13
|Tim David (Australia)
|Rs 3 crore
|Overseas (capped)
|Auction
|All-rounder
|14
|Romario Shepherd (West Indies)
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Overseas (capped)
|Auction
|All-rounder
|15
|Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka)
|Rs 1.6 crore
|Overseas (capped)
|Auction
|Bowler
|16
|Manoj Bhandage
|Rs 30 lakh
|Indian (uncapped)
|Auction
|Bowler
|17
|Jacob Bethell (England)
|Rs 2.60 crore
|Overseas (capped)
|Auction
|All-rounder
|18
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Rs 2 crore
|Indian (capped)
|Auction
|Batter
|19
|Swastik Chikara
|Rs 30 lakh
|Indian (uncapped)
|Auction
|Batter
|20
|Mohit Rathee
|Rs 30 lakh
|Indian (uncapped)
|Auction
|Bowler
|21
|Abhinandan Singh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Indian (uncapped)
|Auction
|Bowler
|22
|Lungi Ngidi
|Rs 1 crore
|Overseas (capped)
|Auction
|Bowler