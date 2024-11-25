GT's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

The Gujarat Titans made a powerful statement at the IPL 2025 mega auction, splashing cash on marquee players while adding depth with strategic uncapped acquisitions. With an eye on dominance, the 2022 IPL champions Titans combined aggressive bidding with shrewd picks, emerging as one of the strongest contenders for the upcoming season.
Buttler leads the charge in big-money signings
The Titans strengthened their openers slot by securing the services of England’s limited-overs captain, Jos Buttler, for a whopping Rs 15.75 crore. Known for his explosive batting, Buttler is expected to bolster the team’s top order and bring invaluable leadership experience to the dressing room.
A world-class pace trio takes shape
Gujarat added firepower to their bowling arsenal with the acquisition of three elite pacers—Mohammad Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore), and Prasidh Krishna (Rs 9.50 crore). This trio promises to deliver high-octane performances, ensuring Gujarat has a lethal attack in all conditions.
Balancing experience with emerging talent
While big names dominated the headlines, the Titans also focused on nurturing young talent. They brought in Mahipal Lomror for Rs 1.70 crore, whose all-round abilities make him a valuable asset. Meanwhile, uncapped players Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, and Nishant Sindhu, acquired at economical prices, are expected to bring fresh energy to the squad.
Retentions set the stage for a solid core
Before the auction began, Gujarat had already retained a strong core of players. Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), and Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore) form the backbone of the team, while all-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, retained for Rs 4 crore each, add flexibility to the lineup.
A squad built for success
The Gujarat Titans have struck the perfect balance between experience and youth, creating a squad that looks set to challenge the best. With a star-studded lineup featuring Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill alongside emerging talents, the Titans have their eyes firmly set on reclaiming IPL glory. As the dust settles on the auction, fans can look forward to electrifying performances from this well-rounded team.
Gujarat Titans Squad IPL 2025 Highlights:
Marquee Signings: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna
Retained Stars: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia
Emerging Talents: Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar
|Players bought by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
|1
|Jos Buttler
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 15,75,00,000
|Capped
|2
|Mohammad Siraj
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 12,25,00,000
|Capped
|3
|Kagiso Rabada
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 10,75,00,000
|Capped
|4
|Prasidh Krishna
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 9,50,00,000
|Capped
|5
|Mahipal Lomror
|Rs 50,00,000
|Rs 1,70,00,000
|Uncapped
|6
|Kumar Kushagra
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 65,00,000
|Uncapped
|7
|Manav Suthar
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
|8
|Anuj Rawat
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
|9
|Nishant Sindhu
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
|Gujarat Titans retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Rashid Khan (18 cr)
|Retention 2
|Shubman Gill (16.50 cr)
|Retention 3
|Sai Sudharsan (8.50 cr)
|Retention 4
|Rahul Tewatia (4 cr)
|Retention 5
|Shahrukh Khan (4 cr)