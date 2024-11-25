Business Standard
GT's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Check Gujarat Titans' full squad, players' salary, most expensive player, list of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 here

Gujarat Titans full squad for IPL 2025 mega auction

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

The Gujarat Titans made a powerful statement at the IPL 2025 mega auction, splashing cash on marquee players while adding depth with strategic uncapped acquisitions. With an eye on dominance, the 2022 IPL champions Titans combined aggressive bidding with shrewd picks, emerging as one of the strongest contenders for the upcoming season.
 
Buttler leads the charge in big-money signings
 
The Titans strengthened their openers slot by securing the services of England’s limited-overs captain, Jos Buttler, for a whopping Rs 15.75 crore. Known for his explosive batting, Buttler is expected to bolster the team’s top order and bring invaluable leadership experience to the dressing room. 
 
 
A world-class pace trio takes shape
 
Gujarat added firepower to their bowling arsenal with the acquisition of three elite pacers—Mohammad Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore), and Prasidh Krishna (Rs 9.50 crore). This trio promises to deliver high-octane performances, ensuring Gujarat has a lethal attack in all conditions.

Balancing experience with emerging talent
 
While big names dominated the headlines, the Titans also focused on nurturing young talent. They brought in Mahipal Lomror for Rs 1.70 crore, whose all-round abilities make him a valuable asset. Meanwhile, uncapped players Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, and Nishant Sindhu, acquired at economical prices, are expected to bring fresh energy to the squad.
 
Retentions set the stage for a solid core
 
Before the auction began, Gujarat had already retained a strong core of players. Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), and Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore) form the backbone of the team, while all-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, retained for Rs 4 crore each, add flexibility to the lineup.
A squad built for success
 
The Gujarat Titans have struck the perfect balance between experience and youth, creating a squad that looks set to challenge the best. With a star-studded lineup featuring Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill alongside emerging talents, the Titans have their eyes firmly set on reclaiming IPL glory. As the dust settles on the auction, fans can look forward to electrifying performances from this well-rounded team. 
 
Gujarat Titans Squad IPL 2025 Highlights:
 
Marquee Signings: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna
Retained Stars: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia
Emerging Talents: Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar
 
Players bought by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 mega auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Jos Buttler Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 15,75,00,000 Capped
2 Mohammad Siraj Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 12,25,00,000 Capped
3 Kagiso Rabada Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 10,75,00,000 Capped
4 Prasidh Krishna Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 9,50,00,000 Capped
5 Mahipal Lomror Rs 50,00,000 Rs 1,70,00,000 Uncapped
6 Kumar Kushagra Rs 30,00,000 Rs 65,00,000 Uncapped
7 Manav Suthar Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
8 Anuj Rawat Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
9 Nishant Sindhu Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
   
Gujarat Titans retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Rashid Khan (18 cr)
Retention 2 Shubman Gill (16.50 cr)
Retention 3 Sai Sudharsan (8.50 cr)
Retention 4 Rahul Tewatia (4 cr)
Retention 5 Shahrukh Khan (4 cr)
 
 

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

