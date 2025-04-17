Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Rohit completes 100 sixes at Wankhede Stadium, joins elite list

IPL 2025: Rohit completes 100 sixes at Wankhede Stadium, joins elite list

Rohit reached the 100-six mark at Wankhede in just 83 matches. His record at the venue is exceptional, having scored over 2,350 runs at an average of 33.58.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians' veteran batter Rohit Sharma reached a major milestone during the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, becoming just the fourth player to hit 100 sixes at a single IPL venue.
 
Dominance at the Wankhede  
Rohit reached the 100-six mark at Wankhede in just 83 matches. His record at the venue is exceptional, having scored over 2,350 runs at an average of 33.58. With a strike rate exceeding 137, his tally includes a century and 16 half-centuries, making him the leading run-scorer at this stadium in IPL history. 
 
 
Rohit joins elite club with 100th six at Wankhede 

Rohit now joins an elite list of power hitters with 100 or more sixes at a single ground. Others on the list include Virat Kohli (128 sixes at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium), AB de Villiers (118 at the same venue), and Chris Gayle (127 at Chinnaswamy). Notably, Kohli remains the highest run-scorer at a single venue with 3,047 runs at Chinnaswamy.
 
Rohit Sharma’s IPL Career Stats  
Across 263 IPL matches, Rohit has amassed 6,710 runs at an average of 29.42, making him the third-highest run-scorer in IPL history. He has registered 43 fifties and 2 centuries. Representing Mumbai Indians in 218 games, he has accumulated 5,540 runs, making him the top scorer in the franchise’s history. 
Rohit Sharma IPL stats
  Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 263 29 6710 109* 29.3 5111 131.29 2 43 605 286 101 0
 

Topics : Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

