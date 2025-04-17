Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: MI vs SRH key toss stats, head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH key toss stats, head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast

In the clashes between MI and SRH, David Warner leads the run-scoring charts, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the wicket-takers list

MI vs SRH head-to-head

MI vs SRH head-to-head

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPL 2025 train will return to Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17, as Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians host Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 33 of the season. 
 
The home team MI and the visitors SRH both won just one of their first five games before they downed high-flying DC and PBKS respectively in their last game to ensure they stayed alive in the playoff race. While, on Thursday, one team will walk away with two more points and boost their playoff chances even further, one will have to go back to the drawing board again. But who will it be, and what does their previous record against each other look like? Take a look.
 
 
MI vs SRH head-to-head 
MI leads SRH in head-to-head record with a 13–10 lead. 

Also Read

MI vs SRH playing 11

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH playing 11, Mumbai batters vs SRH bowlers matchups

IPL 2025 match on April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025 teams leaderboard, rankings, key stats and updated points table

Pitch report for MI vs SRH

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

DC vs RR highlights

DC vs RR HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Starc shines as DC beat RR in super over

 
Overall
  • Total matches played: 23
  • MI won: 13
  • SRH won: 10
  • N/R: 0
MI vs SRH head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • Matches played: 8
  • MI won: 6
  • SRH won: 2
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: MI vs SRH weather forecast 
The weather in Mumbai for today’s match will be clear and without any rain interruptions. The temperature will hover between a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C, with wind speed around 16kph. However, there will be high humidity, which means fans can expect dew in the second innings.  ALSO READ: IPL 2025 teams leaderboard, rankings, key stats and updated points table 
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – IPL overview (since 2024) 
Match stats
  • Total matches: 9
  • Bat first wins: 5
  • Bat second wins: 4
  • Average first innings score: 179/8
  • Lowest total defended: 169
  • Highest target chased: 197
  • 200+ totals recorded: 6
  • Average sixes per match: 18
Winning score trends (T20s since 2024) 
1st innings score ≥ 190:
  • Matches: 5
  • Bat first won: 4 | Bat second won: 1
1st innings score < 190:
  • Matches: 4
  • Bat first won: 1 | Bat second won: 3
Top performers in MI vs SRH matches 
In head-to-head encounters between the two sides, several players have consistently delivered standout performances. Leading the run charts is David Warner with 524 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma, who has accumulated 439. Shikhar Dhawan is close behind with 436 runs, while Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav have contributed 431 and 381 runs respectively, showcasing their reliability with the bat in these contests.
 
On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the list with 20 wickets, followed by Jasprit Bumrah with 17. Lasith Malinga has claimed 13 wickets, while Siddarth Kaul and Mitchell McClenaghan have picked up 12 and 11 wickets respectively, underlining their impact in these matchups over the years.
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024? 
The last meeting between MI and SRH took place at this very venue in match number 55 of IPL 2024. SRH batted first in the match and put forward a total of 173 for 8, which, in reply, MI chased down with the help of an unbeaten 51-ball 102 from Suryakumar Yadav, winning with seven wickets and 16 balls to spare.  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
       

More From This Section

Sanju Samson

Samson injury: Here's why Sanju Samson walked back to the pavilion

Pitch report for DC vs RR

IPL 2025: DC vs RR pitch report, highest score, Delhi's Kotla stadium stats

DC vs RR head-to-head

IPL 2025: DC vs RR head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, key toss stats

DC vs RR playing 11

IPL 2025: DC vs RR playing 11, DC batters vs RR bowlers matchups

IPL 2025 match on April 16: Delhi vs Rajasthan

IPL 2025: DC vs RR Playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon