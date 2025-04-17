IPL 2025 MI vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an important IPL 2025 match on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Both teams have just two wins to their name after six games. However, while MI are at the number seven spot, SRH are at number nine on the points table due to their inferior net run rate. They will now be desperate to secure the two full points from their Thursday clash to improve their standings on the points table.
But before all that, let us see how you can catch the high-stakes match between MI and SRH live around the world. Check all the details below.
IPL 2025 MI vs SRH broadcast details
Also Read
|IPL 2025 MI vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch MI vs SRH in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?
The match between MI and SRH in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 17 (Thursday).
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match start on April 17?
The match between MI and SRH on April 17 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH in India?
JioHotstar will stream the match live on both its app and website. Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here