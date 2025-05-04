Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 09:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: SRH vs DC playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: SRH vs DC playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Delhi Capitals have had a tough run in the latter half of the season, losing four of their last six matches.

SRH vs DC

SRH vs DC

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 heads to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, May 5.
 
SRH, with only three wins in their ten matches so far, are practically out of playoff contention. The team, captained by Pat Cummins, is reeling from a 38-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring clash in Ahmedabad. It's been a disappointing campaign for the Orange Army, with their batting top-order and pace attack failing to find consistency. With the pressure of qualification now lifted, SRH will aim to play with freedom and challenge DC in front of their home crowd. 
 
 
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have had a tough run in the latter half of the season, losing four of their last six matches. As the league nears its decisive phase and teams intensify their push for a top-four finish, Axar Patel's men must rethink their strategy and raise their performance levels. Interestingly, DC had the upper hand when these teams met earlier this season, securing a comfortable seven-wicket win.
 
IPL 2025: SRH vs DC Playing 11 (Probables)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (Probables): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.
 
Impact Player: Travis Head
 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (Probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.
 
Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma
 
SRH vs DC Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League
Total matches played: 25
SRH won: 13
DC won: 11
Tied: 1
 
Squads of Both Teams
 
SRH Squad:  Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga
 
DC Squad: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L
 
IPL 2025 Match on May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Toss, SRH vs DC Telecast and Streaming Details 
Which teams will clash on May 5 (Monday) in IPL 2025?
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will clash in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on May 5 (Monday).
 
What is the venue of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
 
When will the live toss for the SRH vs DC match take place?
The live toss for the SRH vs DC match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 5.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of SRH vs DC will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

