IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, PBKS batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the PBKS vs LSG match here. The players' battle stats will help you create your Punjab vs Lucknow fantasy playing 11 based on facts

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, May 4, in a crucial IPL 2025 mid-table clash. With LSG placed sixth (10 points) and PBKS fourth (13 points), both teams are eyeing a playoff spot as the league enters its business end.
 
LSG, returning from a week-long break, will look to correct their course after a 54-run loss to Mumbai Indians. Punjab, meanwhile, come in high on confidence after defeating Chennai Super Kings. Rishabh Pant's poor form remains a concern for Lucknow, while Shreyas Iyer’s sublime touch has anchored PBKS’s strong campaign. With both teams having a lot on the line, Sunday’s match could prove decisive in shaping their postseason fate. 
 
 
Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 10
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses: 3
  • N/R: 1
  • Win percentage: 60%
Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

  • Matches: 10
  • Wins: 5
  • Losses: 5
  • Tied: 0
  • Win percentage: 50%
PBKS Playing 11 vs LSG (Probable) 
Punjab Kings have been riding high on captain Shreyas Iyer’s composed leadership and strong batting form. Iyer’s four fifties this season have anchored their campaign, while opener Prabhsimran Singh continues to impress with the bat. The absence of Glenn Maxwell due to injury is a blow, but options like Azmatullah Omarzai or Aaron Hardie offer flexibility. On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick against CSK signals a timely return to form, giving PBKS a potent edge as they eye a top-two finish. 
 
PBKS Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey
 
PBKS Squad for IPL 2025: 
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
 
LSG Playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable) 
Lucknow Super Giants are in desperate need of a turnaround, with skipper Rishabh Pant struggling for runs. Pant’s solitary fifty this season highlights their top-order concerns. Despite power-packed names like Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram, consistency has eluded LSG’s batting. However, Mayank Yadav’s return adds much-needed pace to the bowling attack, supplementing the efforts of Avesh Khan. LSG must bring their A-game in all departments to keep their playoff hopes alive.
 
LSG Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
 
Impact players: Mayank Yadav
 
LSG Squad for IPL 2025: 
Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, R.S. Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni
 
PBKS vs LSG Key Player Battles 
Name Bowler Inn. B R SR Dots 4s 6s
Abdul Samad Arshdeep Singh 4 12 22 183.33 4 3 1
Aiden Markram Arshdeep Singh 14 88 98 111.36 50 16 1
Aiden Markram Harpreet Brar 2 10 14 140 3 2 0
Aiden Markram Azmatullah Omarzai 2 8 8 100 3 1 0
Ayush Badoni Arshdeep Singh 4 16 25 156.25 4 4 0
Ayush Badoni Harpreet Brar 2 14 21 150 4 2 1
Ayush Badoni Azmatullah Omarzai 1 11 19 172.73 6 3 1
Ayush Badoni Marco Jansen 1 11 13 118.18 4 0 1
Mitchell Marsh Marco Jansen 5 34 55 161.76 14 5 3
Mitchell Marsh Arshdeep Singh 5 19 43 226.32 7 5 3
Mitchell Marsh Harpreet Brar 2 12 12 100 4 1 0
Nicholas Pooran Yuzvendra Chahal 20 118 186 157.63 40 5 17
Nicholas Pooran Marco Jansen 10 48 65 135.42 22 8 2
Nicholas Pooran Arshdeep Singh 8 45 57 126.67 16 6 1
Nicholas Pooran Azmatullah Omarzai 2 11 27 245.45 5 2 3
Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal 12 57 81 142.11 21 4 6
Josh Inglis Aiden Markram 2 24 34 141.67 9 3 2
Josh Inglis Ravi Bishnoi 3 18 50 277.78 5 2 6
Marco Jansen Ravi Bishnoi 4 19 45 236.84 8 1 6
Nehal Wadhera Ravi Bishnoi 4 25 37 148 10 4 2
Nehal Wadhera Mayank Yadav 2 15 24 160 9 2 2
Nehal Wadhera Avesh Khan 2 6 15 250 1 0 2
Shreyas Iyer Aiden Markram 4 25 31 124 8 3 1
Shreyas Iyer Ravi Bishnoi 4 22 27 122.73 4 3 0
Shreyas Iyer Avesh Khan 4 16 18 112.5 6 1 1
Shreyas Iyer Nicholas Pooran 1 11 18 163.64 6 1 2
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants T20 cricket

First Published: May 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

