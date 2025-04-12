IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to snap their losing streak when they take on Punjab Kings in their sixth match of the IPL 2025 season. The much-anticipated clash is set to take place on April 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
After a promising campaign last year where they finished as runners-up, SRH have struggled to replicate that form this season. They are currently reeling from four consecutive defeats, the most recent coming at the hands of Gujarat Titans. In that game, Mohammed Siraj’s fiery spell of 4/17 earned him the Player of the Match award, as SRH failed to chase down the target. Check SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
On the other hand, Punjab Kings have looked confident and composed under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. With three wins from four matches, PBKS are well-positioned in the points table. Their most recent victory came against Chennai Super Kings, where rising star Priyansh Arya stole the spotlight. The young opener smashed a scintillating century—103 off just 42 balls—to help his team clinch an 18-run win.
Find all the broadcast and live streaming details below.
IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch SRH vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 12 (Saturday).
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Stadium in Hyderabad.
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between SRH and PBKS will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match start on April 12?
The IPL 2025 match between SRH and PBKS will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between SRH and PBKS live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in India?
JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of the SRH vs PBKS match in India on both their apps and websites.