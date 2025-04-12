Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Watch MS Dhoni address Bravo as a 'traitor'; here's why

CSK skipper MS Dhoni took a sly dig at KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo, who was with CSK as a player and then a mentor till IPL 2024

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saw their campaign in IPL 2025 go from bad to worse on Friday as they lost yet another game at home against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and are now on a five-match losing streak. However, both teams shared a fun, light-hearted moment at Chepauk Stadium ahead of the match. The incident took place before the toss, when KKR’s mentor Dwayne Bravo, who was with CSK as player and then mentor till IPL 2024, walked up to the CSK camp with skipper MS Dhoni in attendance. Dhoni, who is known for his cheeky digs at friends, welcomed Bravo by saying, “The traitor is here,” while referencing his switch from CSK to KKR. Bravo smiled and acknowledged Dhoni’s remarks by saying, “Life is so unfair.” He then went on to hug Ravindra Jadeja and shake hands with MS Dhoni before rejoining KKR—though not before sharing a few more chats with other CSK members.
 
 
Check full video of Dhoni and Bravo’s interaction at Chepauk below: 
 
Unwanted record loaded and loading for CSK

CSK’s night in Chennai on Friday was a forgettable one. In what was a great moment for the team, with their most successful leader MS Dhoni back in his known leadership role and having a chance to turn their fortunes around while silencing their critics, they instead opened the book of more woes. CSK, batting first, were only able to score 103 for 9 after playing their full quota of 20 overs—marking their lowest total at the venue, surpassing the 109-run record against MI back in IPL 2029.
 
Moreover, CSK are currently at the number nine spot in the points table with just one win and five losses, and are highly unlikely to qualify for the playoffs from this point onwards. If this happens, it will mark the first time in their IPL history that they fail to qualify for the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. Previously, they failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2020 and 2022 seasons, but made a strong return by winning the next season altogether.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

