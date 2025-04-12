Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Why Mitchell Marsh is not playing LSG vs GT match today?

IPL 2025: Why Mitchell Marsh is not playing LSG vs GT match today?

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant told that the Aussie won't be available for the match as his daughter is unwell.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

As the Lucknow Super Giants host Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in IPL 2025, the team news for the hosts had one notable absence in the form of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant told that the Aussie won't be available for the match as his daughter is unwell.  Himmat Singh has replaced Marsh in the playing 11 against Gujarat Titans. 
LSG Playing 11 vs GT: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
 

Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

