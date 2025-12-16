Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026: CSK buy Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore, priciest uncapped player

IPL 2026: CSK buy Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore, priciest uncapped player

The 20-year-old left-arm spin-bowling allrounder, was first noticed while playing for Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings broke the bank for uncapped Prashant Veer as the five-time champions bought Uttar Pradesh’s left-arm spinner for Rs 14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.
 
The 20-year-old left-arm spin-bowling allrounder, was first noticed while playing for Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League. His consistent performances this year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have further solidified his reputation. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have taken note of his progress and recently gave him a closer look during trials, as they search for a potential long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja. 
 
 
Most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction
Player Team Price Year
Prashant Veer Chennai Super Kings Rs 14.20 Crore 2025
Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants Rs 10 crore 2022
Krishnappa Gowtham Chennai Super Kings Rs 9.25 crore 2021
Shahrukh Khan Punjab Kings Rs 9 crore 2022
Rahul Tewatia Gujarat Titans Rs 9 crore 2022
Krunal Pandya Mumbai Indians Rs 8.8 crore 2018
Varun Chakravarthy Kings XI Punjab Rs 8.40 crore 2019
 
In recent weeks, Veer’s rise has been impressive. He has been travelling between Mumbai and Kolkata, participating in six matches over a span of seven days across the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Uttar Pradesh’s Under-23 fixtures. He finished the first of those matches with an outstanding 112 runs at a strike rate of 170, along with nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.76 runs per over. These statistics suggest that Noida may not be the only Super Kings team Veer plays for in the future.
 

Topics : Cricket News Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

