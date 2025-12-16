IPL 2026: CSK buy Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore, priciest uncapped player

Chennai Super Kings broke the bank for uncapped Prashant Veer as the five-time champions bought Uttar Pradesh’s left-arm spinner for Rs 14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.
The 20-year-old left-arm spin-bowling allrounder, was first noticed while playing for Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League. His consistent performances this year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have further solidified his reputation. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have taken note of his progress and recently gave him a closer look during trials, as they search for a potential long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja.
|Most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Year
|Prashant Veer
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 14.20 Crore
|2025
|Avesh Khan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 10 crore
|2022
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 9.25 crore
|2021
|Shahrukh Khan
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 9 crore
|2022
|Rahul Tewatia
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 9 crore
|2022
|Krunal Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 8.8 crore
|2018
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rs 8.40 crore
|2019
In recent weeks, Veer’s rise has been impressive. He has been travelling between Mumbai and Kolkata, participating in six matches over a span of seven days across the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Uttar Pradesh’s Under-23 fixtures. He finished the first of those matches with an outstanding 112 runs at a strike rate of 170, along with nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.76 runs per over. These statistics suggest that Noida may not be the only Super Kings team Veer plays for in the future.