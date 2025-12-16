IPL 2026: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full squad, players' salary here

Kolkata Knight Riders made a record-breaking bid of ₹25.20 crore to secure Australian all-rounder Cameron Green during the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. This hefty sum made Green the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, surpassing Mitchell Starc’s ₹24.75 crore bid. The auction saw an intense battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings for Green, with KKR eventually emerging as the highest bidder. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Matheesha Pathirana was also bought by Kolkata-based franchise for a whopping ₹18 crore Check IPL 2026 auction live updates, sold and unsold players here
Despite the hefty price tag, Green’s salary for the season will be ₹18 crore (USD 1.9 million), as the remaining amount will be allocated to the BCCI’s player development program, in line with the auction rules for foreign players.
Green, who has previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, boasts an IPL career that includes 29 matches, in which he has scored 707 runs and taken 16 wickets. His all-round abilities make him a valuable addition to the KKR squad for the 2026 season.
|KKR players bought in IPL 2026 Auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/Uncapped
|1
|Cameron Green
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹25,20,00,000.00
|Capped
|2
|Matheesha Pathirana
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹18,00,00,000.00
|Capped
|3
|Finn Allen
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|Capped
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction
|Player
|Type
|Base (INR Cr)
|Sold (INR Cr)
|Rinku Singh
|BAT
|-
|13
|Varun Chakravarthy
|AR
|-
|12
|Sunil Narine
|BOWL
|-
|12
|Harshit Rana
|BOWL
|-
|4
|Ramandeep Singh
|AR
|-
|4
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|BAT
|0.3
|3
|Vaibhav Arora
|BOWL
|0.3
|1.8
|Rovman Powell
|BAT
|1.5
|1.5
|Ajinkya Rahane
|BAT
|1.5
|1.5
|Umran Malik
|BOWL
|0.75
|0.75
|Manish Pandey
|BAT
|0.75
|0.75
|Anukul Roy
|AR
|0.3
|0.4
|Luvnith Sisodia
|BAT
|0.3
|0.3
|Mayank Markande (Traded)
|BOWL
|0.3
|0.3