Green to Cummins: Most expensive overseas players in IPL mini auction

Cameron Green broke the bank in the IPL 2026 Auction as he was sold to Kokata Knight Riders at a whopping Rs 25.20 Crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in the mini-auction over the years. The IPL Mini Auction has always been a platform where franchises go all out to sign top-tier international talent, and each year, we witness record-breaking bids for players who have the potential to make an immediate impact. In recent years, overseas players have become increasingly valuable, with their all-round capabilities, match-winning skills, and leadership qualities drawing massive bids from IPL teams.
The 2024 and 2023 seasons saw some of the most expensive overseas signings in IPL history, with players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Sam Curran making headlines with their staggering auction prices.
These signings reflect the shifting dynamics of team strategies, where franchises now look for players who can provide balance, versatility, and immense value across all formats. In this list, we explore the top 5 most expensive overseas IPL Mini Auction signings, shedding light on why these players commanded such high price tags and how they have impacted their respective teams.
|Top 10 Most Expensive overseas IPL Mini Auction Signings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Auction Year
|Amount (INR)
|1
|Cameron Green
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2025
|Rs 25.20 Cr
|2
|Mitchell Starc
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2024
|Rs 24.75 Crore
|3
|Pat Cummins (2024)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2024
|Rs 20.50 Crore
|4
|Sam Curran
|Punjab Kings
|2023
|Rs 18.50 Crore
|5
|Cameron Green
|Mumbai Indians
|2023
|Rs 17.50 Crore
|6
|Chris Morris
|Rajasthan Royals
|2021
|Rs 16.25 Crore
|6
|Ben Stokes
|Chennai Super Kings
|2023
|Rs 16.25 Crore
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2023
|Rs 16 Crore
|9
|Pat Cummins (2020)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2020
|Rs 15.50 Crore
|10
|Kyle Jamieson
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2021
|Rs 15 Crore
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green broke the bank in the ongoing IPL 2026 auction as he was sold for whopping Rs 25.20 Crore on the day, going to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mitchell Starc – The Elite Fast Bowler
Mitchell Starc’s ₹24.75 crore signing by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 was a record for an overseas player. Known for his deadly pace and ability to dominate powerplays and the death overs, Starc is one of the most sought-after fast bowlers in the world. His explosive performances in international cricket have made him an invaluable asset for any franchise, and his presence strengthens KKR’s bowling attack significantly.
2. Pat Cummins (2024) – A leadership and bowling asset
Pat Cummins’ ₹20.50 crore bid by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL Mini Auction highlighted his immense value as both a captain and a premier fast bowler. His leadership skills and impressive bowling record in all formats of the game make him a high-value player. Cummins is known for his consistency and ability to perform in high-pressure situations, making him an essential signing for SRH in the 2024 season.
3. Sam Curran – The All-Rounder with impact
Sam Curran’s ₹18.50 crore signing by Punjab Kings in the 2023 IPL auction emphasized the growing demand for versatile all-rounders. With his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Curran became one of the most expensive overseas signings in IPL history. His exceptional performances for England in international cricket, particularly in pressure moments, secured him a lucrative deal, making him a valuable asset for Punjab Kings.
5. Cameron Green – The emerging star
Cameron Green’s ₹17.50 crore deal with Mumbai Indians in 2023 showed the value placed on young all-rounders with immense potential. Green’s power-hitting and handy seam bowling have already made a significant mark in international cricket. Mumbai Indians’ investment in the Australian all-rounder was a reflection of his ability to provide balance and versatility, which is critical in the IPL’s high-stakes matches.