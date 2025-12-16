Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Green to Cummins: Most expensive overseas players in IPL mini auction

Green to Cummins: Most expensive overseas players in IPL mini auction

Cameron Green is sold to the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 25.20 Crore making him the 3rd most expensive player in IPL auction history, first in the overseas list for the mini-auction.

IPL Mini Auction

IPL Mini Auction

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cameron Green broke the bank in the IPL 2026 Auction as he was sold to Kokata Knight Riders at a whopping Rs 25.20 Crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in the mini-auction over the years.  The IPL Mini Auction has always been a platform where franchises go all out to sign top-tier international talent, and each year, we witness record-breaking bids for players who have the potential to make an immediate impact. In recent years, overseas players have become increasingly valuable, with their all-round capabilities, match-winning skills, and leadership qualities drawing massive bids from IPL teams. 
  The 2024 and 2023 seasons saw some of the most expensive overseas signings in IPL history, with players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Sam Curran making headlines with their staggering auction prices. 
 
 
These signings reflect the shifting dynamics of team strategies, where franchises now look for players who can provide balance, versatility, and immense value across all formats. In this list, we explore the top 5 most expensive overseas IPL Mini Auction signings, shedding light on why these players commanded such high price tags and how they have impacted their respective teams.   
Top 10 Most Expensive overseas IPL Mini Auction Signings
Rank Player Name Team Auction Year Amount (INR)
1 Cameron Green Kolkata Knight Riders 2025 Rs 25.20 Cr
2 Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 2024 Rs 24.75 Crore
3 Pat Cummins (2024) Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024 Rs 20.50 Crore
4 Sam Curran Punjab Kings 2023 Rs 18.50 Crore
5 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 2023 Rs 17.50 Crore
6 Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 2021 Rs 16.25 Crore
6 Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 2023 Rs 16.25 Crore
8 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 2023 Rs 16 Crore
9 Pat Cummins (2020) Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Rs 15.50 Crore
10 Kyle Jamieson Royal Challengers Bangalore 2021 Rs 15 Crore
 
  1. Cameron Green - Breaking the bank this year  Australian all-rounder Cameron Green broke the bank in the ongoing IPL 2026 auction as he was sold for whopping Rs 25.20 Crore on the day, going to the Kolkata Knight Riders.   1. Mitchell Starc – The Elite Fast Bowler

Also Read

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse, retained players list of all 10 teams

IPL 2026 Auction live updates

IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas player at Rs 25.20 cr

IPL 2026 auction broadcast details

IPL 2026 Auction: When and where to watch the mini-auction today?

RCB with IPL 2025 trophy

IPL 2026 opening match on March 26, final scheduled for May 31: Report

IPL 2026 players' auction rule in place after mega auction in 2024

Will IPL see 1st Rs 30 cr buy? But foreign players can fetch Rs 18 cr max

 
Mitchell Starc’s ₹24.75 crore signing by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 was a record for an overseas player. Known for his deadly pace and ability to dominate powerplays and the death overs, Starc is one of the most sought-after fast bowlers in the world. His explosive performances in international cricket have made him an invaluable asset for any franchise, and his presence strengthens KKR’s bowling attack significantly.
 
2. Pat Cummins (2024) – A leadership and bowling asset
 
Pat Cummins’ ₹20.50 crore bid by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL Mini Auction highlighted his immense value as both a captain and a premier fast bowler. His leadership skills and impressive bowling record in all formats of the game make him a high-value player. Cummins is known for his consistency and ability to perform in high-pressure situations, making him an essential signing for SRH in the 2024 season.
 
3. Sam Curran – The All-Rounder with impact
 
Sam Curran’s ₹18.50 crore signing by Punjab Kings in the 2023 IPL auction emphasized the growing demand for versatile all-rounders. With his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Curran became one of the most expensive overseas signings in IPL history. His exceptional performances for England in international cricket, particularly in pressure moments, secured him a lucrative deal, making him a valuable asset for Punjab Kings.
 
5. Cameron Green – The emerging star
 
Cameron Green’s ₹17.50 crore deal with Mumbai Indians in 2023 showed the value placed on young all-rounders with immense potential. Green’s power-hitting and handy seam bowling have already made a significant mark in international cricket. Mumbai Indians’ investment in the Australian all-rounder was a reflection of his ability to provide balance and versatility, which is critical in the IPL’s high-stakes matches.
 

More From This Section

Shardul Thakur and Sairaj Patil

Sairaj Patil can fetch big bids in IPL 2026 auction: Shardul Thakur

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: 5 uncapped stars likely to fetch big bucks this time

IPL 2026 Auction live streaming

IPL 2026 Auction: Date, time (IST), format and live streaming details

RCB top 5 player picks ahead of ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026 Auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru could go for

IPL 2026 Mini auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive players sold in mini-auctions

Topics : Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon