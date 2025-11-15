IPL 2026 Retention: SRH's full list of retained players and players' salary

Sunrisers Hyderabad will head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with ₹25.5 crore, keeping their core largely intact while making a few strategic releases.
The franchise has retained Heinrich Klaasen, their most expensive and most impactful recent signing, reaffirming his central role in SRH’s batting plans. Among the notable exits are legspinners Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, alongside South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Indian middle-order batter Abhinav Manohar, who saw limited game time in IPL 2025, has also been released.
Head coach Daniel Vettori said the decisions were made with long-term balance in mind.
“We wanted to keep the nucleus together and we’re happy with how the players performed,” Vettori said. “Having a healthy purse allows us to target quality players. Any time there’s a chance to add someone who hasn’t quite fit elsewhere, we hope to identify them and strengthen our squad.”
SRH, who showed steady improvement last season, now have the financial flexibility to reinforce specific roles as they aim to compete deeper into IPL 2026.
|SRH released players 2026
|Player name
|IPL 2026 team
|IPL 2025 team
|IPL 2026 salary
|IPL 2025 salary
|Abhinav Manohar
|TBD
|SRH
|TBD
|Rs 3.2 crore
|Rahul Chahar
|TBD
|SRH
|TBD
|Rs 3.2 crore
|Adam Zampa
|TBD
|SRH
|TBD
|Rs 2.4 crore
|Simarjeet Singh
|TBD
|SRH
|TBD
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Atharva Taide
|TBD
|SRH
|TBD
|Rs 30 lakh
|Sachin Baby
|TBD
|SRH
|TBD
|Rs 30 lakh
|Wian Mulder
|TBD
|SRH
|TBD
|NA
|Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction
|Player
|Type
|Base Price (INR Cr)
|Sold Price (INR Cr)
|Heinrich Klaasen
|BAT
|-
|23
|Pat Cummins
|AR
|-
|18
|Abhishek Sharma
|AR
|-
|14
|Travis Head
|BAT
|-
|14
|Ishan Kishan
|BAT
|2
|11.25
|Harshal Patel
|AR
|2
|8
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|AR
|-
|6
|Eshan Malinga
|BOWL
|0.3
|1.2
|Brydon Carse
|AR
|1
|1
|Jaydev Unadkat
|BOWL
|1
|1
|Kamindu Mendis
|AR
|0.75
|0.75
|Zeeshan Ansari
|BOWL
|0.3
|0.4
|Aniket Verma
|BAT
|0.3
|0.3