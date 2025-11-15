Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026 Retention: SRH's full list of retained players and players' salary

The franchise has retained Heinrich Klaasen, their most expensive and most impactful recent signing, reaffirming his central role in SRH's batting plans.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with ₹25.5 crore, keeping their core largely intact while making a few strategic releases.
 
The franchise has retained Heinrich Klaasen, their most expensive and most impactful recent signing, reaffirming his central role in SRH’s batting plans. Among the notable exits are legspinners Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, alongside South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Indian middle-order batter Abhinav Manohar, who saw limited game time in IPL 2025, has also been released.
 
Head coach Daniel Vettori said the decisions were made with long-term balance in mind.
 
“We wanted to keep the nucleus together and we’re happy with how the players performed,” Vettori said. “Having a healthy purse allows us to target quality players. Any time there’s a chance to add someone who hasn’t quite fit elsewhere, we hope to identify them and strengthen our squad.”
 
 
SRH, who showed steady improvement last season, now have the financial flexibility to reinforce specific roles as they aim to compete deeper into IPL 2026. 
SRH released players 2026
Player name IPL 2026 team IPL 2025 team IPL 2026 salary IPL 2025 salary
Abhinav Manohar TBD SRH TBD Rs 3.2 crore
Rahul Chahar TBD SRH TBD Rs 3.2 crore
Adam Zampa TBD SRH TBD Rs 2.4 crore
Simarjeet Singh TBD SRH TBD Rs 1.5 crore
Atharva Taide TBD SRH TBD Rs 30 lakh
Sachin Baby TBD SRH TBD Rs 30 lakh
Wian Mulder TBD SRH TBD NA
   
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr)
Heinrich Klaasen BAT - 23
Pat Cummins AR - 18
Abhishek Sharma AR - 14
Travis Head BAT - 14
Ishan Kishan BAT 2 11.25
Harshal Patel AR 2 8
Nitish Kumar Reddy AR - 6
Eshan Malinga BOWL 0.3 1.2
Brydon Carse AR 1 1
Jaydev Unadkat BOWL 1 1
Kamindu Mendis AR 0.75 0.75
Zeeshan Ansari BOWL 0.3 0.4
Aniket Verma BAT 0.3 0.3
 

IPL News Cricket News Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

