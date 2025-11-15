Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

IPL 2026 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Pathirana's release follows two injury-affected seasons and a notable dip in form.

CSK full list of retained and released players ahead of ipl 2026 auction

CSK full list of retained and released players ahead of ipl 2026 auction. (In green - released players)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released the highest number of players among all franchises — a total of 11 — as they prepare for a major squad reset ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
 
The exits include four overseas names: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, and Sam Curran, with Curran moving to Rajasthan Royals as part of a high-profile trade. Pathirana’s release follows two injury-affected seasons and a notable dip in form.
 
CSK have also moved on from several middle-order options who struggled to impress in IPL 2025. Andre Siddarth, who did not get a game last season, joins Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed and Vijay Shankar on the release list.
 
 
As expected, Dewald Brevis has been retained, while Gurjapneet Singh also stays in the squad after missing most of last season through injury, which eventually forced CSK into a high-value replacement signing.
 
With significant churn and several big departures, CSK will head into the auction with a strong purse of ₹43.4 crore, giving them ample room to rebuild their squad for the new season.  (More to follow)
 

More From This Section

Sanju Samson, IPL

IPL 2026: Samson joins CSK, Jadeja moves to RR in a blockbuster trade move

Mayank Markande moves to Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR trade leg-spinner Markande to Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar,Arjun

IPL 2026 Retentions: Mumbai Indians trade Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow

Shardul Thakur

Mumbai Indians sign Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

Shane Watson named assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders

Shane Watson joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach for IPL 2026

Topics : IPL News Cricket News Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon