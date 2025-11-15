IPL 2026 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released the highest number of players among all franchises — a total of 11 — as they prepare for a major squad reset ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
The exits include four overseas names: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, and Sam Curran, with Curran moving to Rajasthan Royals as part of a high-profile trade. Pathirana’s release follows two injury-affected seasons and a notable dip in form.
CSK have also moved on from several middle-order options who struggled to impress in IPL 2025. Andre Siddarth, who did not get a game last season, joins Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed and Vijay Shankar on the release list.
As expected, Dewald Brevis has been retained, while Gurjapneet Singh also stays in the squad after missing most of last season through injury, which eventually forced CSK into a high-value replacement signing.
With significant churn and several big departures, CSK will head into the auction with a strong purse of ₹43.4 crore, giving them ample room to rebuild their squad for the new season. (More to follow)