Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Rs 4 crore pay cut! Why Jadeja chose RR over a bigger CSK pay cheque

Rs 4 crore pay cut! Why Jadeja chose RR over a bigger CSK pay cheque

His return to the franchise that first dubbed him Rockstar marks a full-circle moment - but it also raises a key question: why would one of the IPL's top all-rounders accept a reduced salary now?

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ravindra Jadeja has never been the kind of cricketer defined by numbers on a contract. Yet, his move from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026 has created a stir across the league — not only because he leaves behind a 12-season legacy in yellow, but because he takes a ₹4 crore pay cut to do so.
 
Jadeja, who earned ₹18 crore per season at CSK after the IPL 2025 auction, will now earn ₹14 crore per year at Rajasthan Royals following a negotiated trade. The IPL confirmed the reduction, stating that the revised fee was part of the trade agreement between both franchises.
 
 
His shift back to the franchise that gave him the nickname Rockstar in 2008 marks a full-circle moment — but the pay cut raises an important question: Why would one of the IPL’s greatest all-rounders accept less money now?
 
A career at the crossroads: Why Jadeja agreed to a lower salary
 
There are several cricketing and commercial factors behind Jadeja’s reduced earnings.

1. The twilight phase of a storied T20 career
 
Jadeja has already retired from T20 Internationals after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. With fewer T20 games on his calendar going forward — and his primary commitment now being Test cricket — his overall brand and match workload in the shortest format naturally decline. This tends to soften market value, especially for players over 35.
 
2. Limited big-impact seasons with the bat in recent years
 
Although Jadeja’s utility remains high, his T20 batting returns have fluctuated. His IPL batting average since 2022 has hovered between 19 and 33, with five fifties across his entire 17-season IPL career. In the modern-day T20 cricket, the high strike rate lower down the order is the parameter to rate a player.
 
Jadeja’s IPL batting trends (recent seasons):
  • 2025 (CSK): 301 runs, Avg 33.44, SR 135.59
  • 2024 (CSK): 267 runs, Avg 44.50, SR 142.78
  • 2023 (CSK): 190 runs, Avg 23.75, SR 142.86
His overall IPL career strike rate of 130.24 and batting average of 27.86 place him in the dependable-allrounder category.  Check IPL 2026 retentions live updates here
 
3. Bowling workload and wickets trending downward
 
Jadeja’s left-arm spin was once central to CSK’s plans, but his wicket tallies in the last two seasons declined.
 
Recent bowling form:
  • 2024: 8 wickets, Avg 46.13
  • 2025: 10 wickets, Avg 32.40 
His best IPL bowling years came earlier — 20 wickets in 2023 and 19 wickets in 2014 — but recent numbers reflect a role more suited to containing than attacking.
 
4. A role change: From core CSK pillar to strategic RR all-rounder
 
At CSK, Jadeja was a franchise pillar — a player with legacy pricing. At RR, he enters a fresh setup with a role that is impactful but not franchise-defining. The recalculated salary reflects this shift.
 
5. Personal and professional alignment
 
Reports suggest Jadeja and MS Dhoni mutually agreed the move was in the “best interest of everyone.”
Rajasthan provides Jadeja a return to his roots — the very franchise where he first emerged under Shane Warne and earned his persona as the Rockstar. The emotional and leadership value of that environment may have influenced his acceptance of a revised fee.
 
Jadeja at RR: What the Royals gain
 
Though his price tag has dropped, Jadeja’s value remains enormous:
 
A dependable T20 batter
 
With 3260 IPL runs, a strike rate of 130+, and clutch finishes in 2020, 2021 and 2023, Jadeja remains one of the best lower-middle-order stabilisers.
 
A high-impact bowler on spin-friendly surfaces
 
Across 254 IPL matches, Jadeja has taken 170 wickets at an economy of 7.67 — elite numbers for a spinner operating in pressure overs.
 
Elite fielding
 
With 109 catches, Jadeja is among the league’s top fielders — a department where RR have historically invested heavily.
 
This mix of skills makes him invaluable even at ₹14 crore.
 
An emotional homecoming — and a new chapter
 
Jadeja first wore RR colours in 2008 and 2009, winning the inaugural IPL under Shane Warne’s guidance. Now, 18 years later, he returns as a veteran, a multiple-time champion and one of the IPL’s most complete all-rounders.
 
His last-ball heroics in the 2023 final for CSK are still part of IPL folklore. But RR now hope his experience, calmness and versatility will provide the missing championship edge in 2026. 
Ravindra Jadeja batting & fielding stats
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT
Career 254 81 3260 77* 27.86 2503 130.24 0 5 240 117 109
2025 14 5 301 77* 33.44 222 135.59 0 2 25 10 6
2024 14 5 267 57* 44.5 187 142.78 0 1 22 8 6
2023 16 4 190 25* 23.75 133 142.86 0 0 11 9 9
2022 10 4 116 26* 19.33 98 118.37 0 0 6 5 7
2021 16 9 227 62* 75.66 156 145.51 0 1 19 9 13
2020 14 6 232 50 46.4 135 171.85 0 1 22 11 5
2019 16 6 106 31* 35.33 88 120.45 0 0 7 4 9
2018 16 5 89 27* 17.8 74 120.27 0 0 3 4 11
2017 12 6 158 28 39.5 113 139.82 0 0 13 4 2
2016 15 6 191 36* 21.22 178 107.3 0 0 14 4 4
2015 17 5 132 24 18.85 126 104.76 0 0 7 3 13
2014 16 5 146 36* 29.2 110 132.72 0 0 9 5 4
2013 18 6 201 38* 25.12 135 148.88 0 0 17 6 6
2012 19 2 191 48 15.91 151 126.49 0 0 13 9 2
2011 14 3 283 47 31.44 228 124.12 0 0 20 14 1
2009 13 2 295 42 26.81 266 110.9 0 0 21 6 4
2008 14 2 135 36* 19.28 103 131.06 0 0 11 6 7
 
Ravindra Jadeja bowling stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
Career 254 4056 5188 170 5/16 30.52 7.67 23.86 3 1
2025 14 227 324 10 2/17 32.4 8.56 22.7 0 0
2024 14 282 369 8 3/18 46.13 7.85 35.25 0 0
2023 16 342 431 20 3/20 21.55 7.56 17.1 0 0
2022 10 198 248 5 3/39 49.6 7.52 39.6 0 0
2021 16 294 346 13 3/13 26.61 7.06 22.61 0 0
2020 14 218 318 6 2/42 53 8.75 36.33 0 0
2019 16 324 343 15 03/09/25 22.86 6.35 21.6 0 0
2018 16 246 303 11 3/18 27.54 7.39 22.36 0 0
2017 12 228 349 5 2/28 69.8 9.18 45.6 0 0
2016 15 241 311 8 2/18 38.87 7.74 30.12 0 0
2015 17 256 330 11 04/11/25 30 7.73 23.27 1 0
2014 16 326 443 19 04/12/25 23.31 8.15 17.15 2 0
2013 18 259 323 13 3/20 24.84 7.48 19.92 0 0
2012 19 210 273 12 5/16 22.75 7.8 17.5 0 1
2011 14 252 305 8 2/25 38.12 7.26 31.5 0 0
2009 13 140 151 6 3/15 25.16 6.47 23.33 0 0
2008 14 13 21 0 0/0 - 9.69 - 0 0
 

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

