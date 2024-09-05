Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / K S Viswanathan appointed managing director of Chennai Super Kings

K S Viswanathan appointed managing director of Chennai Super Kings

He served as an executive committee member from 1996 to 2002, as an assistant secretary from 2003 to 2006, and finally as secretary from 2007 to 2017 in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

KS Viswanathan with MS Dhoni

KS Viswanathan with MS Dhoni

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the UltraTech Cement acquisition of India Cements, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) board has elevated a long-time confidant of promoter N Srinivasan, K S Viswanathan, as the managing director of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

"It is proposed to appoint K S Viswanathan as a managing director of the company for a period of three years on the terms as detailed in the resolutions with effect from January 19, 2025, and he will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the company," said the CSK annual report.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Viswanathan has been associated with the company as director from 2014 to 2016 and as whole-time director from 2018 till date. He has experience in cricket and sports-related activities, and his association with the game spans over five decades, according to the report. He served as an executive committee member from 1996 to 2002, as an assistant secretary from 2003 to 2006, and finally as secretary from 2007 to 2017 in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). He was also a member of various committees of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2015.

Under the guidance of Viswanathan, the CSK team has won five IPL titles, appeared in 10 IPL finals, and have qualified for the playoff stages 12 times. During his tenure of office, the “Super Kings Academy”, a training centre for budding cricketers, was started in the year 2022-23 and has its presence across Tamil Nadu and two overseas locations. About 1,100 students were trained, and a few of them represented Tamil Nadu across different age groups and participated in the ‘TNCA League’.

Besides the above, the company owns and operates the ‘Joburg Super Kings’ franchise through its overseas subsidiary, Joburg Super Kings (Pty) Ltd, in South Africa (SA20). The team finished as semi-finalists in Season 2 of SA20. The company increased its global footprint by being part of the Major League Cricket in the United States through Texas Super Kings International LLC. During the year, Texas Super Kings International LLC participated in the first season of Major League Cricket under the team name Texas Super Kings and finished as semi-finalists.

Also Read

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli top taxpayer among sports stars; Sachin, MS Dhoni follow

IPL 2024 SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 highlights

For the first time, IPL's enterprise value drops 11.7% to $9.9 billion

Sanjeev Goenka with KL rahul

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka refutes rift claims between him and KL Rahul

gavel law cases

Justify waiver of cover dues from organisers of IPL matches from 2011: HC

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan in talks with LSG over mentor role ahead of IPL 2025

Topics : IPL Chennai Super Kings Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon