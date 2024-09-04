For the first time, IPL's enterprise value drops 11.7% to $9.9 billion

The Indian Premier League (IPL)'s business enterprise value has declined by 11.7% to $9.9 billion in 2024, according to a report by D&P Advisory. This marks the first significant decrease in the league's valuation since its inception.

Key Findings: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Media Rights Reassessment: The decline in valuation is primarily attributed to a reassessment of media rights values following changes in the media industry.

The decline in valuation is primarily attributed to a reassessment of media rights values following changes in the media industry. WPL Value Increase: The Women's Premier League (WPL) saw an 8% increase in value, rising from $150 million to $160 million.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) saw an 8% increase in value, rising from $150 million to $160 million. Mumbai Indians Remain Top: Mumbai Indians continue to be the most valued IPL franchise, followed by Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians continue to be the most valued IPL franchise, followed by Chennai Super Kings. Reduced Competition : The report suggests that reduced competition in the next IPL media rights auction could further limit valuation growth.

: The report suggests that reduced competition in the next IPL media rights auction could further limit valuation growth. Digital Shift: The increasing shift towards digital platforms for content consumption presents both opportunities and challenges for the IPL.

D&P Advisory's prior report had factored in certain assumptions on the media rights valuation when it gets renewed (post the current cycle), but recent developments in the Media and Entertainment industry and expected reduced competitors / bidders in the next IPL auction have led to a downward revision of the estimates.





According to the report, compared to the last edition, the IPL ecosystem value has fallen from Rs 92,500 crore to Rs 82,700 crore, marking a decrease of around 10.6%. In USD terms, this translates to a decline from $11.2 billion to $9.9 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 11.7%. This downturn comes despite the league's unyielding allure, which continues to attract audiences across television and digital platforms.

Factors Affecting Media Rights Valuation:

Failed Merger: The failed merger between Zee and Sony has impacted market dynamics.

The failed merger between Zee and Sony has impacted market dynamics. Monopolistic Control: The merger of Reliance-owned Network18 and Disney-owned Star India has created a dominant player in the media landscape.

The merger of Reliance-owned Network18 and Disney-owned Star India has created a dominant player in the media landscape. Delayed Entry of Tech Giants: The absence of major tech players like Amazon, Meta, and Apple in the IPL media rights arena has limited competition.

“We anticipate certain demand- side constraints in the next IPL media rights cycle auction due to a decrease in number of potential bidders. Several significant developments from the past year have led us to revise our media rights value estimates," said Santosh N, Managing Partner of D & P Advisory.

The study by D&P Advisory suggests that the upcoming IPL media rights auction might not be as competitive as expected, potentially leading to lower overall revenue for the league. Here's a breakdown of the key points:

The merger of Reliance owned Network18 and Disney-owned Star India has essentially created monopolistic control. First, the failed merger between Zee and Sony (which was expected to go through as of the last valuation) has impacted market dynamics. The combined entity would have had a stronger position in bidding for IPL broadcasting rights in the future and would have given a strong competition to Disney and Jio to acquire the rights, making it a three-horse race as against the current two-horse race. However, with the merger off the table, each of these two players would struggle to be serious contenders for the media rights, particularly the digital segment.

Compounding this issue is the consolidation of broadcasting power. The merger of Reliance-owned Network18 and Disney-owned Star India has essentially created monopolistic control over television and digital broadcasting.

Santosh N, from D&P Advisory, expects fewer companies to actively participate in the bidding. This could lead to a situation where broadcasters are more cautious with their bids, resulting in lower overall revenue for the IPL.

The expected delay in the entry of major technology players such as Amazon, Meta, and Apple into the IPL media rights arena exacerbates the situation. Although these tech giants have made inroads into other sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, and EPL, the unique monetization challenges of the Indian market and IPL's reliance on advertising and subscription models pose significant hurdles. If tech giants enter into the IPL broadcasting arena, it could further revolutionize sports media in India, as they leverage their digital infrastructure to enhance viewing experience and innovate on content delivery.

“The days of escalating bid prices driven by fierce competition may be behind us, casting shadow over the future growth trajectory of IPL’s media rights valuation. Despite a substantial growth opportunity for digital platforms, the pivotal question remains: will market forces generate sufficient competition to drive up the per-match value of IPL rights?” said Santosh.

Overall, the IPL and WPL are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing digital landscape and continue to attract significant investments and viewership.