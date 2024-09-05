Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / Virat Kohli top taxpayer among sports stars; Sachin, MS Dhoni follow

Virat Kohli top taxpayer among sports stars; Sachin, MS Dhoni follow

'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, now retired from international cricket and seen only in the IPL, was the second-highest taxpayer among cricketers

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli ranked fifth among all celebrities, with actor Shah Rukh Khan leading the list. | Photo: PTI

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricketer Virat Kohli was the top taxpayer among Indian sports personalities for the previous financial year, which concluded on March 31, 2024 (FY24). According to data shared by Fortune India magazine, Kohli paid Rs 66 crore in taxes for the financial year.

Kohli ranked fifth among all celebrities, with actor Shah Rukh Khan leading the list. Khan, who is also a co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, paid a staggering Rs 92 crore in taxes. Following him were Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who were the third and fourth-highest celebrity taxpayers, respectively.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, now retired from international cricket and seen only in the IPL, was the second-highest taxpayer among cricketers. The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman, who remains popular and has numerous endorsement deals, paid Rs 38 crore in taxes for FY24.

Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also featured in the rankings. Despite having retired long ago, Tendulkar and Ganguly were the third and fourth highest taxpayers among sportsmen, paying Rs 28 crore and Rs 23 crore, respectively.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also made the list, coming in at fifth and sixth. The all-rounder paid Rs 13 crore in taxes, while Pant, the wicketkeeper-batsman, contributed Rs 10 crore.

Here’s a breakdown of the top taxpaying cricketers:

More From This Section

Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson to replace injured Ishan Kishan in round 1

England cricket team

England hand debut to rookie seamer Josh Hull for final test vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood dismisses rumours of rift with Shaheen Afridi

Ishan Kishan spooky entry into MI pre season IPL 2024 camp

Ishan Kishan unlikely to feature in Duleep Trophy first-round match

Scotland vs Australia Playing 11 in 1st T20

Scotland vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming


  • Virat Kohli – Rs 66 crore
  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Rs 38 crore
  • Sachin Tendulkar – Rs 28 crore
  • Sourav Ganguly – Rs 23 crore
  • Hardik Pandya – Rs 13 crore
  • Rishabh Pant – Rs 10 crore

When is the Indian cricket team returning to action?

It has been some time since the Indian cricket team last played, but the wait is nearly over. India will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting on September 19 in Chennai. The sides will also face off in a three-match T20I series in October.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India will be eager to rebound after their 0-2 loss in an ODI series in Sri Lanka last month. Bangladesh, on the other hand, came into the series full of confidence after a historic 2-0 Test series victory in Pakistan.

Also Read

Mitchell Starc

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Starc rates IND-AUS Tests on par with Ashes

Virat Kohli deepfake video goes viral

Viral Video: Virat Kohli's deepfake video slamming Gill goes viral on X

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stresses on importance of consistency in a now viral clip

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri belives India can complete hat-trick of Test series win in AUS

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah exempted

Topics : Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant Sachin Tendulkar Saurav Ganguly Shah Rukh Khan taxpayer Hardik Pandya IPL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon