KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Kohli hits out at umpires over controversial decision





KKR's pacer Harshit Rana bowled a full toss to Kohli in the third over of the innings, which seemed like an over-the-waist no ball.



However, Kohli mistimed it and was caught and bowled, which resulted in his dismissal.

Later, the on-field umpire decided to refer the decision to the third umpire, Michael Gough, who adjudged that the ball had dipped on the batter and hence, Kohli’s dismissal was termed as legal.







ALSO READ: KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Kolkata claw back with 3 quick wickets Kohli, who made 18 off seven deliveries, was unhappy with the decision and got into an argument with the umpire before departing. The 35-year-old cricketer was seen slamming his bat on the boundary rope while proceeding to the RCB dugout.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, while discussing the wicket, opined, “RCB have been robbed here.”



According to Law 41.7.1 of the ICC Playing Conditions, “Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker. If the bowler bowls such a delivery, the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball.”



Notably, Kohli was standing outside the crease and therefore, the ball came above his waist. However, the ball's trajectory showed that it was dipping and had he been inside the crease, then the ball would have finished well below his waistline.



KKR has set a daunting target of 223 runs for RCB to chase, who are presently placed right at the bottom of the table.



After Kohli's dismissal, his former RCB teammate AB de Villiers took to X to express his views.



"Grey areas in the game open up room for anger and confusion. It’s not a tough fix this. Get the batter’s stance, draw the lines and use ball tracking. No confusion whatsoever," said the former South African skipper.