IPL 2024 points table: KKR, GT, RCB, PBKS rankings; top batters and bowlers

Gujarat Titans (GT) could replace Delhi Capitals (DC) at the seventh position on IPL 2024 points table if they beat Punjab Kings in today's second match. KKR have a chance to regain second spot

IPL 2024 leaderboard, team rankings and IPL 2024 key stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals would remain at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table despite the results of two matches played on April 21. However, Kolkata Knight Riders could replace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from the top of the points table if they win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who will remain at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table due to their inferior net run rate. 

Check KKR vs RCB live score, full scorecard and match updates here | IPL 2024

Expected changes in IPL 2024 leaderboard after PBKS vs GT match
Gujarat Titans (GT) could replace Delhi Capitals (DC) at the seventh position on IPL 2024 points table if they beat Punjab Kings in today's second match. 

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 12 0.677
2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 0.914
3 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 8 1.399
4 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 8 0.529
5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 8 0.123
6 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 6 -0.133
7 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 6 -0.477
8 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 6 -1.303
9 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 4 -0.251
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 2 -1.185
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers

RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap and he will look to pile up more runs and go beyond 400-run mark. Sunrisers Hyderabad 's Travis Head jumped to the second spot on the list of highest run-getter after scoring 32-ball 89.
 
Top seven highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.7 245 147.34 1 2 35 14
2 Travis Head (SRH) 6 6 0 324 102 54 150 216 1 2 39 18
3 Riyan Parag (RR) 7 7 2 314 84* 63.60 197 161.42 0 3 22 20
4 Rohit Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.50 181 164.08 1 0 30 18
5 KL Rahul (LSG) 7 7 1 281 77* 46.83 197 142.63 0 2 24 11

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap. Amidst the onslaught of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav picked 4 wickets and entered the list of top-five wicket-takers.
 
Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 7 7 27 164 13 21/5 12.61 6.07 12.46 0 1
2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 7 7 26 217 12 11/3 18.08 8.34 13 0 0
3 Gerald Coetzee 7 7 25.3 262 11 34/4 23.81 10.27 13.90 1 0
4 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 6 6 23.0 211 11 29/4 19.18 9.17 12.54 1 0
5 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 5 5 20 152 10 55-4 15.20 7.90 12 1 0
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

