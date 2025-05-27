Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB pitch report, highest score, Ekana stadium key stats

Lucknow's Ekana Stadium key stats: Matches 21, Highest Individual Innings SRH's Ishan Kishan (94 no), Highest Team total 235/6 - KKR vs LSG

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
 
LSG have already bowed out of the playoff contention and will aim to wrap up their season with a strong showing. The team, led by Rishabh Pant, has recorded six victories and seven losses so far. They come into this fixture riding the momentum of a 33-run win over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last week. 
 
 
RCB, meanwhile, have much more at stake. A win in this match would secure them a top-two finish on the points table. The Bengaluru-based franchise currently holds third place, having won eight out of their 13 games, with one fixture abandoned due to weather. However, they will be looking to bounce back from a 42-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing in Lucknow.
 
This encounter marks the first time LSG and RCB will go head-to-head in the 18th edition of the 10-team IPL tournament. While RCB eyes a top-two berth, LSG could finish their campaign in sixth place if they manage to clinch a win in this final league stage clash.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch Report for LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025
 
In IPL 2025, the Ekana Cricket Stadium has hosted seven matches, with chasing sides emerging victorious in five of them. The average score in the first innings has hovered around 188. Despite the large boundaries at this ground, the pitches have generally favored the batters. Additionally, dew in the latter half of the game tends to aid the batting side, making run-chases more manageable. 
 
Recent Match at Ekana Stadium
 
The most recent mat at the Ekana Stadium in Lucnow was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru where the Men in Orange came out as comfortable winners in the end, beating Virat Kohli's RCB by 42 runs.
 
Other Key Stats at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 
Ekana Stadium key stats
Category Details
Matches Played 21
Matches Won Batting First 9 (42.86%)
Matches Won Batting Second 11 (52.38%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 13 (61.90%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 7 (33.33%)
Matches with No Result 1 (4.76%)
Highest Individual Innings 94* – Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RCB on 23/05/2025
Best Bowling Figures 5/14 – M A Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) vs Delhi Capitals on 01/04/2023
Highest Team Innings 235/6 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants on 05/05/2024
Lowest Team Innings 108 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 01/05/2023
Highest Run Chase Achieved 177/2 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants on 01/04/2025
Average Runs per Wicket 27.11
Average Runs per Over 8.65
Average Score Batting First 172.9
 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

