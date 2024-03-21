Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

My11Circle outbids Dream11, becomes official fantasy sports partner of IPL

The five-year period will begin from the IPL 2024 season, starting in March 2022 with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore

My11Circle outbids Dream11, becomes official fantasy sports partner of IPL. Photo: X

My11Circle outbids Dream11, becomes official fantasy sports partner of IPL. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new player has started to disrupt the stronghold of Dream11 as the king of fantasy sports in India, and the biggest move depicting that disruption is My11Circle signing a five-year deal with the Indian Premier League (IPL) as their official new fantasy sports partner.

The deal was made official by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) on Thursday, March 21.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The five-year period will begin from the IPL 2024 season, which starts in March 2022, with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The parent company of My11Circle, Games24x7, claims to be India's most innovative and user-centric online skill gaming company.

Famous cricket stars such as former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, RCB's Mohammed Siraj, and new CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad are among some of the brand ambassadors of My11Circle.
Dream 11 as a fantasy sports partner introduced a new segment in the IPL when after the toss, the commentator would invoke the TV audiences to make their team on the fantasy sports app. 

Also Read

No global expansion plans, focus on India's growth: Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain

DGGI serves Rs 55k crore tax notices to gaming firms, biggest to Dream11

Gaming unicorn Dream11 onboarded 55 million users in 2023 amid tax battle

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Will MSD retire after CSK-RCB match? CSK's wicketkeeping options

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

IPl 2024 Preview, CSK vs RCB: 4 men, 4 narratives and a Cup on the horizon

IPL 2024 opening ceremony live timing, performers list, live streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League IPL Dream11 BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon