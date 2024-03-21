My11Circle outbids Dream11, becomes official fantasy sports partner of IPL

A new player has started to disrupt the stronghold of Dream11 as the king of fantasy sports in India, and the biggest move depicting that disruption is My11Circle signing a five-year deal with the Indian Premier League (IPL) as their official new fantasy sports partner.

The deal was made official by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) on Thursday, March 21. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The five-year period will begin from the IPL 2024 season, which starts in March 2022, with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The parent company of My11Circle, Games24x7, claims to be India's most innovative and user-centric online skill gaming company.

Famous cricket stars such as former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, RCB's Mohammed Siraj, and new CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad are among some of the brand ambassadors of My11Circle.

Dream 11 as a fantasy sports partner introduced a new segment in the IPL when after the toss, the commentator would invoke the TV audiences to make their team on the fantasy sports app.