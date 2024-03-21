IPL 2024 opening ceremony live timing, performers list, live streaming

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will begin on Friday (March 22) with a glittering opening ceremony at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL 2024 opening ceremony, which begins at 6:30 PM IST, will be followed by a marquee encounter between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

IPL 2024 opening ceremony performers list

In the opening ceremony, legendary music composer AR Rahman will enthral the fans with his stirring compositions. Singer Sonu Nigam, actor Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will join him.

