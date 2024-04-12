LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL2024: All eyes on Delhi Capitals' bowlers
IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE, LSG vs DC TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to extend their three-match winning streak when KL Rahul's men will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Delhi have to bring their campaign back on track as they are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. The major worry for Delhi being their bowling, which has leaked runs in heaps in the death overs.
IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Playing 11 prediction
LSG Playing 11 probables: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, M Siddharth.
[Impact sub: Mohsin Khan]
DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar/Sumit Kumar.
[Impact Sub: Jake Fraser McGurk]
LSG vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs DC match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs DC live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Live streaming
LSG vs DC live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
5:29 PM
Devdutt Padikkal's form, only concern for Lucknow Super Giants
LSG, who sit on the third spot on the points table, seem to have all their bases covered even though rookie pacer Mayank Yadav, who bowls thunderbolts in excess of 150 kmph, is likely to miss the match because of an abdominal niggle.
The 21-year-old bowled just one over against Gujarat Titans before walking off the field, complaining of soreness last week.
In Yadav's absence, another rookie pacer, Yash Thakur starred with a five-wicket haul against GT. He will have the company of Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi among others.
LSG boasts of a strong opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. The South African has scored two half-centuries but the captain is yet to convert his starts into something meaningful.
The flamboyant Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form, adding meat to LSG's total at the fag end of the innings.
The major concern for the Lucknow outfit, however, remains Devdutt Padikkal who is yet to reach double digits.
5:17 PM
Bowling, the biggest concern for Delhi Capitals today
Delhi's bowling unit will have to punch above its weight against an in-form Lucknow, who will start as overwhelming favourites in today's match.
Delhi Capitals are looking like an outfit bereft of a Plan B as it became apparent in their 106-run hammering by Kolkata Knight Riders. The latest loss to a struggling Mumbai Indians has left them languishing at the bottom of the points table with the worst net run rate of -1.370.
The primary worry is the composition of the Indian pace attack, which just lacks spunk.
5:13 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of LSG vs DC match today at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. LSG are high on confidence after winning their previous three matches, while Delhi need to resurrect their bowling performance at the earliest.
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 5:13 PM IST