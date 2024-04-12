Business Standard
Jasprit Bumrah: Top 5 bowling performances in Indian Premier League history

With his figures of 5/21, Bumrah became only the second bowler after Lucknow Super Giants' Yash Thakur to record a five-wicket haul in IPL 2024

Jasprit Bumrah Top 5 bowling performances in Indian Premier League history. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 12:44 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah was the lone knight in the shining armour as far as Mumbai Indians; bowling was concerned against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite Bumrah claiming five wickets and giving away just 21 runs in his four overs, RCB managed to put on 196/8 at the board. 

With his figures of 5/21, Bumrah became only the second bowler after Lucknow Super Giants' Yash Thakur to record a five-wicket haul in IPL 2024. However, this was not Bumrah's best-ever performance in his IPL career.
5/10 in IPL 2022 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

It was at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai that Bumrah achieved his best figures. While bowling against the Knight Riders the right pacer took five wickets and gave away only 10 runs. However, despite this brilliant showing, Pat Cummins and Tim Soutee stopped Mumbai for 113 and Buymrah ended up on the losing side. 
 

5/21 in IPL 2024 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

But this was not the case during the second five-wicket haul for Bumrah as he took 5/21 against RCB and his team ended up winning the match by seven wickets with 27 balls to spare. It was during this game that Bumrah stopped the run machine Virat Kohli for only three. 

4/14 in IPL 2020 vs Delhi Capitals 

Before claiming his first five-wicket haul, Bumrah had made his 100th IPL match memorable by picking up his then-best figures of 4/14 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during Qualifier 1. Mumbai ended up winning the game by 57 runs. 
 
3/7 in IPL 2017 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata seems to be Bumrah's favourite team as the Gujarat-born had recorded the figures of 3/7 against them during Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017. It was thanks to this effort of his as a 23-year-old that Mumbai beat KKR convincingly and qualified for the final. 

3/13 in IPL 2016 Delhi Capitals

Bumrah's claim to fame moment came in IPL 2016 when he picked up 3/13 against Delhi Capitals and never looked behind from there on. Intdoyced into the attack as a fourth-change bowler, the pacer with weird action took the wickets of Rishabh Pant, JP Duminy and Amit Mishra to help Mumbai to a big 80-run win. 

Jasprit Bumrah performance in IPL season wise

YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 125 2862 3497 155 05/10/24 22.56 7.33 18.46 2 2
2024 5 120 119 10 5/21 11.9 5.95 12 0 1
2022 14 320 383 15 05/10/24 25.53 7.18 21.33 0 1
2021 14 330 410 21 3/36 19.52 7.45 15.71 0 0
2020 15 360 404 27 4/14 14.96 6.73 13.33 2 0
2019 16 370 409 19 3/20 21.52 6.63 19.47 0 0
2018 14 324 372 17 3/15 21.88 6.88 19.05 0 0
2017 16 356 439 20 03/07/24 21.95 7.39 17.8 0 0
2016 14 312 406 15 3/13 27.06 7.8 20.8 0 0
2015 4 90 184 3 1/38 61.33 12.26 30 0 0
2014 11 238 301 5 2/22 60.2 7.58 47.6 0 0
2013 2 42 70 3 3/32 23.33 10 14 0 0

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 12:44 AM IST

