IPL 2024:Watch Rohit's cheeky remark on Karthik for T20 World Cup selection

In the IPL 2024 season, Karthik, who has been balancing his commentary responsibilities and professional cricket, blasted his first fifty, hitting five boundaries and four sixes.

Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered an embarrassing defeat on Thursday when Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down a 197-run target inside 16 Overs.

However, RCB's batter Dinesh Karthik's 53-run blitz made the news when India captain Rohit Sharma made a cheeky remark during the veteran wicket-batter's innings. 
38-year-old Karthik had just destroyed the MI bowling attack. Even after Jasprit Bumrah claimed five wickets, Rohit was heard making fun of Karthik's selection for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The RCB batter blasted 53 runs off just 23 balls, propelling the visiting side to 196 runs in 20 overs.


In the first innings, Rohit Sharma was observed approaching and joking with middle-striker Dinesh Karthik during the change of overs. The aggressive performance by the RCB star delighted Rohit. 

"World Cup Khelna Hai, World Cup (He is looking to push for the World Cup selection. He has to play the World Cup)," Rohit was heard saying on the stump mic. '



Notably, the Indian selectors are keeping an close eye on the IPL performances for the squad selection for ICC T20 World Cup, starting June 1.

In the IPL 2024 season, Karthik, who has been balancing his commentary responsibilities and professional cricket, blasted his first fifty, hitting five boundaries and four sixes. Karthik was the lone RCB hitter to score a six against Jasprit Bumrah, who was all but unplayable.






Topics : Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League Dinesh Karthik Royal Challengers Bangalore ICC T20 World Cup Mumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

