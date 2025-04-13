Top five most expensive spells of MI's Jasprit Bumrah in IPL history

Jasprit Bumrah played his second match for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 after his return from a long injury haul as the Arun Jaitley Stadium got to witness the Indian star pacer on the night. However, it wasn't a breezy day at the office for Bumrah as he went for 29 runs in his first 2 overs courtesy of a batting masterclass by DC's impact player Karun Nair.
|Jasprit Bumrah most expensive spells in Ipl history
|Year
|Opponent
|Figures
|Wickets
|Runs Conceded
|2021
|CSK
|1/56
|1
|56
|2015
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|0/52
|0
|52
|2015
|Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils)
|0/55
|0
|55
|2017
|Gujarat Lions
|0/45
|0
|45
|2019
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|0/44
|0
|44