IPL 2025: Can Nicholas Pooran outwit CSK bowlers at spin-friendly Ekana?

As Lucknow Super Giants prepare to host Chennai Super Kings in Match 30 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium, much of the spotlight will be on Nicholas Pooran and how he handles CSK’s diverse spin unit. With the surface in Lucknow often aiding slower bowlers, CSK’s spin trio - Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad, could play a pivotal role. However, Pooran’s previous encounters with these bowlers paint an intriguing picture.
Pooran vs Jadeja: The Power Play Advantage?
Pooran has had success against Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL. In 5 innings, he’s scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 164, while only being dismissed once.
|Pooran vs Jadeja in IPL
|Bowler
|Innings
|Runs
|Outs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Ravindra Jadeja
|5
|46
|1
|46
|164
This matchup could be where LSG look to accelerate, especially during the middle overs, using Pooran to counter Jadeja's accuracy with brute force.
Pooran vs Ashwin: Cautious Calculations
Against Ravichandran Ashwin, Pooran has played more cautiously. In 5 innings, he has scored 30 runs, also getting out once, but his strike rate drops to 107.
|Pooran vs Ashwin in IPL
|Bowler
|Innings
|Runs
|Outs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|5
|30
|1
|30
|107
This suggests a tactical stalemate, Pooran is unlikely to lose his wicket easily but won't score freely either.
Noor Ahmad: Pooran's Kryptonite?
The real threat lies in Noor Ahmad, the Afghan spinner whose variations have Pooran in a bind. Across T20s, Noor has dismissed Pooran twice in five innings, conceding only 13 runs. The Purple cap holder this season will be a handful for the Windies batter.
But the IPL numbers are even more brutal, 2 runs in 3 innings, out twice, strike rate 25.
|Noor vs Pooran in T20s
|Format
|Innings
|Runs
|Outs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|T20s Overall
|5
|13
|2
|6.5
|50
|Noor vs Pooran in IPL
|Format
|Innings
|Runs
|Outs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|IPL
|3
|2
|2
|1
|25
If Pooran can survive Noor’s spell and cash in on Jadeja, LSG could be well-positioned to post or chase a strong total. However, if CSK bring in Noor early or hold him back for Pooran specifically, this could neutralize one of LSG’s most explosive finishers.
In a high-stakes game where spin will dictate momentum, Pooran’s battle against CSK’s slow bowlers could very well shape the match, a calculated gamble that either leads to a big LSG win or a middle-order collapse.