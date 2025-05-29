What is RCB's lowest score in IPL? Lowest defending total in Mullanpur

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have produced a clinical bowling performance against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday. RCB are on the top of the Punjab in the Qualifier 1 after taking eight wickets inside 11 overs at a score of 78 runs. Finally, Punjab were bundled out for 101 runs inside 15 overs.
Punjab Kings' fall of wickets
|Punjab Kings Inning
|101-10 (14.1 ov) CRR:7.13
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Priyansh Arya
|c K Pandya b Yash Dayal
|7
|5
|1
|0
|140
|Prabhsimran Singh
|c J Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|18
|10
|2
|1
|180
|Josh Inglis (WK)
|c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b J Hazlewood
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|Shreyas Iyer (C)
|c J Sharma b J Hazlewood
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Nehal Wadhera
|b Yash Dayal
|8
|10
|1
|0
|80
|Marcus Stoinis
|b S Sharma
|26
|17
|2
|2
|152.94
|Shashank Singh
|b S Sharma
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60
|Musheer Khan
|lbw b S Sharma
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|c J Sharma b J Hazlewood
|18
|12
|1
|1
|150
|Harpreet Brar
|b R Shepherd
|4
|11
|0
|0
|36.36
|Kyle Jamieson
|Not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|11 (b 0, Ib 5, w 5, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|101 (10 wkts, 14.1 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|2
|0
|17
|1
|0
|8.5
|Yash Dayal
|4
|0
|26
|2
|1
|6.5
|Josh Hazlewood
|3.1
|0
|21
|3
|0
|6.63
|Suyash Sharma
|3
|0
|17
|3
|0
|5.67
|Krunal Pandya
|1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Romario Shepherd
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|5
- 9-1(Priyansh Arya 1.2)
- 27-2(Prabhsimran Singh 2.6)
- 30-3(Shreyas Iyer 3.4)
- 38-4(Josh Inglis 5.1)
- 50-5(Nehal Wadhera 6.3)
- 60-6(Shashank Singh 8.2)
- 60-7(Musheer Khan 8.5)
- 78-8(Marcus Stoinis 10.3)
- 97-9(Harpreet Brar 13.3)
- 101-10(Azmatullah Omarzai 14.1)
Punjab Kings feature prominently on this list, struggling repeatedly on their home turf. They posted 142 against Gujarat Titans in 2024, 147/8 and 155/9 in two separate encounters against Rajasthan Royals, and 157/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025—all resulting in defeats.
|Top five lowest totals in Indian Premier League at new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|KKR
|95
|15.1
|6.26
|2
|v Punjab Kings
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|15 Apr 2025
|Punjab Kings
|111
|15.3
|7.16
|1
|v KKR
|New Chandigarh
|won
|15 Apr 2025
|Punjab Kings
|142
|20
|7.1
|1
|v GT
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|21 Apr 2024
|Punjab Kings
|147/8
|20
|7.35
|1
|v RR
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|13 Apr 2024
|Punjab Kings
|155/9
|20
|7.75
|2
|v RR
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|5 Apr 2025
|Punjab Kings
|157/6
|20
|7.85
|1
|v RCB
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|20 Apr 2025
The lowest team total in IPL history is 49 runs, scored by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on April 23, 2017. RCB were bowled out in just 9.4 overs.
Which team appears most frequently in the list of lowest scores?
RCB appears the most, featuring 7 times among the lowest totals, including the all-time lowest (49). Other frequent entries include Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Which team has bowled out the most opponents for low totals?
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bowled out multiple teams for under 100 runs, including:
- RR (58, 59, 85, 88)
- Daredevils (83)
- Chargers (82)
- Kings XI Punjab (88, twice)
Have any teams been bowled out for under 60 more than once?
Yes, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were dismissed for 58 and 59, both times by RCB (in 2009 and 2023).
How many times has a team been bowled out for under 70?
There have been 9 instances of teams being bowled out for under 70 runs, including:
- RCB: 49, 68, 70 (twice)
- RR: 58, 59
- Daredevils: 66, 67
- KKR: 67
Have these teams won any of those matches despite low totals?
No. In all the cases listed, the team with the lowest score lost the match.
Which venue has witnessed the most low totals?
Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has seen 4 entries on this list, with teams like KKR, CSK, MI, and Daredevils failing to cross 90.
Have playoff matches featured in this list?
None of the matches in the list of lowest team totals occurred in playoff or knockout fixtures. All were league-stage games.
Has any team been bowled out for under 90 in recent seasons?
Yes. RR scored 59 against RCB on May 14, 2023, and LSG were bowled out for 82 against GT on May 10, 2022.
|Lowest totals in T20s at IND: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium (new PCA Stadium), Mullanpur
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Meghalaya
|53
|14.3
|3.65
|2
|v Haryana
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Arunachal
|65
|15.4
|4.14
|2
|v J + K
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Puducherry
|74
|15
|4.93
|2
|v Vidarbha
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Arunachal
|75
|19.4
|3.81
|1
|v Services
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Meghalaya
|89/8
|20
|4.45
|1
|v Karnataka
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|KKR
|95
|15.1
|6.26
|2
|v Punjab Kings
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Arunachal
|99/9
|20
|4.95
|2
|v Maharashtra
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Meghalaya
|100/8
|20
|5
|1
|v Kerala
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Punjab Kings
|111
|15.3
|7.16
|1
|v KKR
|New Chandigarh
|won
|J + K
|113
|18.2
|6.16
|2
|v Karnataka
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Services
|125/7
|20
|6.25
|2
|v Haryana
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Haryana
|126
|18.2
|6.87
|1
|v Services
|New Chandigarh
|won
|Kerala
|127/8
|20
|6.35
|2
|v Maharashtra
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Maharashtra
|128/9
|20
|6.4
|2
|v Rajasthan
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Services
|129/8
|20
|6.45
|1
|v Karnataka
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|J + K
|134/6
|20
|6.7
|1
|v Haryana
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Haryana
|136/7
|20
|6.8
|1
|v Meghalaya
|New Chandigarh
|won
|Maharashtra
|136/5
|20
|6.8
|1
|v Haryana
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Kerala
|136
|19.4
|6.91
|2
|v Services
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Vidarbha
|137/9
|20
|6.85
|2
|v Delhi
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Haryana
|138/7
|20
|6.9
|2
|v Maharashtra
|New Chandigarh
|won
|Punjab Kings
|142
|20
|7.1
|1
|v GT
|New Chandigarh
|lost
|Lowest totals For Indian Premier League
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|RCB
|49
|9.4
|5.06
|2
|v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|lost
|23 Apr 2017
|RR
|58
|15.1
|3.82
|2
|v RCB
|Cape Town
|lost
|18 Apr 2009
|RR
|59
|10.3
|5.61
|2
|v RCB
|Jaipur
|lost
|14 May 2023
|Daredevils
|66
|13.4
|4.82
|2
|v MI
|Delhi
|lost
|6 May 2017
|Daredevils
|67
|17.1
|3.9
|1
|v Kings XI
|Mohali
|lost
|30 Apr 2017
|KKR
|67
|15.2
|4.36
|1
|v MI
|Wankhede
|lost
|16 May 2008
|RCB
|68
|16.1
|4.2
|1
|v SRH
|Brabourne
|lost
|23 Apr 2022
|RCB
|70
|17.1
|4.07
|1
|v CSK
|Chennai
|lost
|23 Mar 2019
|RCB
|70
|15
|4.66
|1
|v RR
|Abu Dhabi
|lost
|26 Apr 2014
|Kings XI
|73
|15.5
|4.61
|1
|v Supergiant
|Pune
|lost
|14 May 2017
|Kochi
|74
|16.3
|4.48
|2
|v Chargers
|Kochi
|lost
|27 Apr 2011
|CSK
|79
|15.2
|5.15
|2
|v MI
|Wankhede
|lost
|5 May 2013
|Daredevils
|80
|19.1
|4.17
|1
|v SRH
|Hyderabad
|lost
|4 May 2013
|RR
|81
|15.2
|5.28
|1
|v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|lost
|17 Apr 2011
|Chargers
|82
|18.3
|4.43
|1
|v RCB
|DY Patil
|lost
|24 Apr 2010
|RCB
|82
|15.1
|5.4
|2
|v KKR
|Bengaluru
|lost
|18 Apr 2008
|LSG
|82
|13.5
|5.92
|2
|v GT
|Pune
|lost
|10 May 2022
|Daredevils
|83
|17.3
|4.74
|2
|v CSK
|Delhi
|lost
|18 Apr 2013
|KKR
|84/8
|20
|4.2
|1
|v RCB
|Abu Dhabi
|lost
|21 Oct 2020
|Daredevils
|84
|15.4
|5.36
|2
|v CSK
|Abu Dhabi
|lost
|21 Apr 2014
|RR
|85
|16.1
|5.25
|2
|v KKR
|Sharjah
|lost
|7 Oct 2021
|MI
|87
|18.5
|4.61
|2
|v SRH
|Wankhede
|lost
|24 Apr 2018
|Daredevils
|87
|16.1
|5.38
|2
|v RR
|Wankhede
|lost
|30 May 2008
|RCB
|87
|15.2
|5.67
|2
|v CSK
|Gqeberha
|lost
|20 Apr 2009
|MI
|87
|12.5
|6.77
|2
|v Kings XI
|Mohali
|lost
|10 May 2011
|Kings XI
|88
|15.1
|5.8
|1
|v RCB
|Indore
|lost
|14 May 2018
|Kings XI
|88
|13.4
|6.43
|2
|v RCB
|Bengaluru
|lost
|6 May 2015