Home / Cricket / IPL / News / What is RCB's lowest score in IPL? Lowest defending total in Mullanpur

What is RCB's lowest score in IPL? Lowest defending total in Mullanpur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) lowest score in IPL history is 49. Punjab Kings defended 111-run target in IPL 2025 at new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur

RCB

RCB appears the most, featuring 7 times among the lowest totals, including the all-time lowest (49). Other frequent entries include Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Anish Kumar New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have produced a clinical bowling performance against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday.   RCB are on the top of the Punjab in the Qualifier 1 after taking eight wickets inside 11 overs at a score of 78 runs. Finally, Punjab were bundled out for 101 runs inside 15 overs.  
Punjab Kings Inning
101-10 (14.1 ov) CRR:7.13
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Priyansh Arya c K Pandya b Yash Dayal 7 5 1 0 140
Prabhsimran Singh c J Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 18 10 2 1 180
Josh Inglis (WK) c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b J Hazlewood 4 7 0 0 57.14
Shreyas Iyer (C) c J Sharma b J Hazlewood 2 3 0 0 66.67
Nehal Wadhera b Yash Dayal 8 10 1 0 80
Marcus Stoinis b S Sharma 26 17 2 2 152.94
Shashank Singh b S Sharma 3 5 0 0 60
Musheer Khan lbw b S Sharma 0 3 0 0 0
Azmatullah Omarzai c J Sharma b J Hazlewood 18 12 1 1 150
Harpreet Brar b R Shepherd 4 11 0 0 36.36
Kyle Jamieson Not out 0 3 0 0 0
Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 5, w 5, nb 1, p 0)
Total 101 (10 wkts, 14.1 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 0 17 1 0 8.5
Yash Dayal 4 0 26 2 1 6.5
Josh Hazlewood 3.1 0 21 3 0 6.63
Suyash Sharma 3 0 17 3 0 5.67
Krunal Pandya 1 0 10 0 0 10
Romario Shepherd 1 0 5 1 0 5
  Punjab Kings' fall of wickets 
  • 9-1(Priyansh Arya 1.2)
  • 27-2(Prabhsimran Singh 2.6)
  • 30-3(Shreyas Iyer 3.4)
  • 38-4(Josh Inglis 5.1)
  • 50-5(Nehal Wadhera 6.3)
  • 60-6(Shashank Singh 8.2)
  • 60-7(Musheer Khan 8.5)
  • 78-8(Marcus Stoinis 10.3)
  • 97-9(Harpreet Brar 13.3)
  • 101-10(Azmatullah Omarzai 14.1)
      Check in IPL 2025 RCB vs PBKS Qualifier 1 live score, match commentary and updates here Top five lowest totals in Indian Premier League at new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur  The lowest score to date at the ground came on April 15, 2025, when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were bundled out for 95 in 15.1 overs while chasing against Punjab Kings. In the same match, Punjab themselves had managed only 111 in 15.3 overs, making it the second-lowest total at the venue, albeit in a winning cause.  
Punjab Kings feature prominently on this list, struggling repeatedly on their home turf. They posted 142 against Gujarat Titans in 2024, 147/8 and 155/9 in two separate encounters against Rajasthan Royals, and 157/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025—all resulting in defeats.
 
 
Top five lowest totals in Indian Premier League at new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
KKR 95 15.1 6.26 2 v Punjab Kings New Chandigarh lost 15 Apr 2025
Punjab Kings 111 15.3 7.16 1 v KKR New Chandigarh won 15 Apr 2025
Punjab Kings 142 20 7.1 1 v GT New Chandigarh lost 21 Apr 2024
Punjab Kings 147/8 20 7.35 1 v RR New Chandigarh lost 13 Apr 2024
Punjab Kings 155/9 20 7.75 2 v RR New Chandigarh lost 5 Apr 2025
Punjab Kings 157/6 20 7.85 1 v RCB New Chandigarh lost 20 Apr 2025
    What is the lowest team total in IPL history?
  The lowest team total in IPL history is 49 runs, scored by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on April 23, 2017. RCB were bowled out in just 9.4 overs.
 
Which team appears most frequently in the list of lowest scores?
  Which team appears most frequently in the list of lowest scores?
 
Which team has bowled out the most opponents for low totals?

  Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bowled out multiple teams for under 100 runs, including:
  • RR (58, 59, 85, 88)
  • Daredevils (83)
  • Chargers (82)
  • Kings XI Punjab (88, twice)
Have any teams been bowled out for under 60 more than once?
  Yes, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were dismissed for 58 and 59, both times by RCB (in 2009 and 2023).
 
How many times has a team been bowled out for under 70?
  There have been 9 instances of teams being bowled out for under 70 runs, including:
  • RCB: 49, 68, 70 (twice)
  • RR: 58, 59
  • Daredevils: 66, 67
  • KKR: 67
Have these teams won any of those matches despite low totals? 
No. In all the cases listed, the team with the lowest score lost the match.
 
Which venue has witnessed the most low totals?
  Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has seen 4 entries on this list, with teams like KKR, CSK, MI, and Daredevils failing to cross 90.
 
Have playoff matches featured in this list?
  None of the matches in the list of lowest team totals occurred in playoff or knockout fixtures. All were league-stage games.
 
Has any team been bowled out for under 90 in recent seasons?
  Yes. RR scored 59 against RCB on May 14, 2023, and LSG were bowled out for 82 against GT on May 10, 2022.
 
Lowest totals in T20s at IND: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium (new PCA Stadium), Mullanpur
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result
Meghalaya 53 14.3 3.65 2 v Haryana New Chandigarh lost
Arunachal 65 15.4 4.14 2 v J + K New Chandigarh lost
Puducherry 74 15 4.93 2 v Vidarbha New Chandigarh lost
Arunachal 75 19.4 3.81 1 v Services New Chandigarh lost
Meghalaya 89/8 20 4.45 1 v Karnataka New Chandigarh lost
KKR 95 15.1 6.26 2 v Punjab Kings New Chandigarh lost
Arunachal 99/9 20 4.95 2 v Maharashtra New Chandigarh lost
Meghalaya 100/8 20 5 1 v Kerala New Chandigarh lost
Punjab Kings 111 15.3 7.16 1 v KKR New Chandigarh won
J + K 113 18.2 6.16 2 v Karnataka New Chandigarh lost
Services 125/7 20 6.25 2 v Haryana New Chandigarh lost
Haryana 126 18.2 6.87 1 v Services New Chandigarh won
Kerala 127/8 20 6.35 2 v Maharashtra New Chandigarh lost
Maharashtra 128/9 20 6.4 2 v Rajasthan New Chandigarh lost
Services 129/8 20 6.45 1 v Karnataka New Chandigarh lost
J + K 134/6 20 6.7 1 v Haryana New Chandigarh lost
Haryana 136/7 20 6.8 1 v Meghalaya New Chandigarh won
Maharashtra 136/5 20 6.8 1 v Haryana New Chandigarh lost
Kerala 136 19.4 6.91 2 v Services New Chandigarh lost
Vidarbha 137/9 20 6.85 2 v Delhi New Chandigarh lost
Haryana 138/7 20 6.9 2 v Maharashtra New Chandigarh won
Punjab Kings 142 20 7.1 1 v GT New Chandigarh lost
 
Lowest totals For Indian Premier League
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
RCB 49 9.4 5.06 2 v KKR Eden Gardens lost 23 Apr 2017
RR 58 15.1 3.82 2 v RCB Cape Town lost 18 Apr 2009
RR 59 10.3 5.61 2 v RCB Jaipur lost 14 May 2023
Daredevils 66 13.4 4.82 2 v MI Delhi lost 6 May 2017
Daredevils 67 17.1 3.9 1 v Kings XI Mohali lost 30 Apr 2017
KKR 67 15.2 4.36 1 v MI Wankhede lost 16 May 2008
RCB 68 16.1 4.2 1 v SRH Brabourne lost 23 Apr 2022
RCB 70 17.1 4.07 1 v CSK Chennai lost 23 Mar 2019
RCB 70 15 4.66 1 v RR Abu Dhabi lost 26 Apr 2014
Kings XI 73 15.5 4.61 1 v Supergiant Pune lost 14 May 2017
Kochi 74 16.3 4.48 2 v Chargers Kochi lost 27 Apr 2011
CSK 79 15.2 5.15 2 v MI Wankhede lost 5 May 2013
Daredevils 80 19.1 4.17 1 v SRH Hyderabad lost 4 May 2013
RR 81 15.2 5.28 1 v KKR Eden Gardens lost 17 Apr 2011
Chargers 82 18.3 4.43 1 v RCB DY Patil lost 24 Apr 2010
RCB 82 15.1 5.4 2 v KKR Bengaluru lost 18 Apr 2008
LSG 82 13.5 5.92 2 v GT Pune lost 10 May 2022
Daredevils 83 17.3 4.74 2 v CSK Delhi lost 18 Apr 2013
KKR 84/8 20 4.2 1 v RCB Abu Dhabi lost 21 Oct 2020
Daredevils 84 15.4 5.36 2 v CSK Abu Dhabi lost 21 Apr 2014
RR 85 16.1 5.25 2 v KKR Sharjah lost 7 Oct 2021
MI 87 18.5 4.61 2 v SRH Wankhede lost 24 Apr 2018
Daredevils 87 16.1 5.38 2 v RR Wankhede lost 30 May 2008
RCB 87 15.2 5.67 2 v CSK Gqeberha lost 20 Apr 2009
MI 87 12.5 6.77 2 v Kings XI Mohali lost 10 May 2011
Kings XI 88 15.1 5.8 1 v RCB Indore lost 14 May 2018
Kings XI 88 13.4 6.43 2 v RCB Bengaluru lost 6 May 2015
 

