IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS match today

Punjab Kings are taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 today, at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. In the match RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first.
But how can you watch the match live on your TV or stream it on your phone or laptop? Here are all the details.
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 PBKS vs RCB Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025 PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore take place in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2025.
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?
The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be played at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?
The toss for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 start?
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in India?
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the PBKS vs RCB match live in India?
You can stream the match live on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar via the app and website.