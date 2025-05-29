Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS match today

Check all the details related to the streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match between the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Kings are taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 today, at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. In the match RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 playing 11:  PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson  Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett  RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma  Impact players:  Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.  Here's what both captains said after toss:  Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): Would have bowled first as well. If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. They have been tremendous and you need such kind of vibration when you enter the ground and it gives us a lot of energy as well. The way they have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant.  Rajat Patidar (RCB): We will bowl first. Wicket looks very hard, decent covering of grass and will try to maximise the first few overs. Everyone gave more than 100 percent in the last game, Jitesh Salt and Kohli they were tremendous. One change for us. 

 
 
 
But how can you watch the match live on your TV or stream it on your phone or laptop? Here are all the details.

Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore take place in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1? 
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1? 
The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be played at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
 
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1? 
The toss for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 start? 
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in India? 
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the PBKS vs RCB match live in India? 
You can stream the match live on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar via the app and website.
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

