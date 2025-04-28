Monday, April 28, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd fastest Indian batter to hit 2000 runs in IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd fastest Indian batter to hit 2000 runs in IPL

Jaiswal surpassed the legend Sachin Tendulkar who scored 2000 runs in 68 innings

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Despite the struggles of inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals on the points table in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, their prolific southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to enjoy a brilliant season with the bat. Rajasthan Royals are playing against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium today. Jaiswal, before the start of the match, needed 37 runs to complete his 2000 runs in IPL, and on the second ball of the eighth over he achieved that milestone with a boundary to third man off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. 
 
Jaiswal has completed his 2000 runs in just 62 innings, making him the third fastest batter to achieve this milestone, surpassing the legend Sachin Tendulkar who scored 2000 runs in 68 innings. Jaiswal is now only behind Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul who completed their 2000 IPL runs in 57 and 60 IPL innings respectively.
 
 
Top 10 Indian players with fewest innings to 2000 IPL runs
 
Rank Player Innings
1 Ruturaj Gaikwad 57
2 KL Rahul 60
3 Yashasvi Jaiswal 62
4 Sachin Tendulkar 63
5 Rishabh Pant 64
6 Gautam Gambhir 68
7 Suresh Raina 69
8 Virender Sehwag 70
9 Ajinkya Rahane 71
10 Shreyas Iyer 71

Number five in overall list
 
While Jaiswal is number three in the list of Indian batters fastest to 2000 runs in IPL, he ranks fifth in the overall table. Chris Gayle holds the top spot with just 48 innings and Shaun Marsh is second with just 52 innings taken to cross his 2000 IPL runs mark.
 
Top 10 players with fewest innings to 2000 IPL runs
 
Rank Player Innings
1 Chris Gayle 48
2 Shaun Marsh 52
3 Ruturaj Gaikwad 57
4 KL Rahul 60
5 Yashasvi Jaiswal 62
6 Sachin Tendulkar 63
7 Shane Watson 64
8 Rishabh Pant 64
9 Jos Buttler 65
10 Faf du Plessis 67
 

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

