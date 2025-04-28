Monday, April 28, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: RR vs GT Playing 11, GT batters vs RR bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: RR vs GT Playing 11, GT batters vs RR bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of the GT vs RR match here. The players' battle stats will help you create Gujarat vs Rajasthan fantasy playing 11 based on facts.

RR vs GT

RR vs GT

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28, in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
 
Gujarat Titans have made a remarkable turnaround this year after a disappointing campaign in 2024. With six victories from their first eight matches, they look firmly on track for a playoff berth. Captain Shubman Gill has been in stellar form, anchoring the batting unit with support from consistent performers like Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.  ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs GT pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium key stats  On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna is currently the season’s leading wicket-taker, while Mohammad Siraj has also made significant contributions. The Titans head into this contest full of confidence, having secured a comprehensive 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in their previous outing.
 
 
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult season. With just two wins from nine games, they sit at the bottom end of the table in ninth place. Riyan Parag has captained the team in five matches in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson but has managed only one win in that span. A recurring issue for the Royals has been their inability to finish games, particularly while chasing manageable totals. Their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru is a prime example—they needed only 18 runs from the final two overs with five wickets in hand but still fell short. Although they are still mathematically in the hunt for a playoff spot, the Royals must now treat every match as a must-win.
 
Shubman Gill captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 8

Wins: 6
Losses: 2
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 75
 
Sanju Samson captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 9
Wins: 2
Losses: 7
Tied: 0
 
GT Playing 11 vs RR (Probable)
 
Gujarat will not be thinking of making any changes to their winning formula which has worked wonders for them this season as they sit on the top of the table with 6 wins out of 8 games so far. Another win would all but secure their playoff spot in the league. 
 
GT Playing 11 (Probable): Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
 
GT squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
 
RR Playing 11 vs GT (Probable)
 
Rajasthan have lost almost all hopes of a playoff spot at the moment after only managing to win 2 games out of 9 games so far. They have to be perfect from here on and hope results go in their favour in order to have a chance to make it to te top 4. Their line up will also feature the same eleven players that played their last game. Eyes will again be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi though.
 
RR Playing 11 (Probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (C), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
 
Impact Player: Vaibhav Suryavanshi
 
RR squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
 
Check out the players' match-up ahead of the GT vs RR match here. The players' battle stats will help you create Gujarat vs Rajasthan fantasy playing 11 based on facts.
 
RR vs GT Key Player Battles 
RR vs GT player battles
RR batters vs GT bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal Mohammed Siraj 7 46 1 46 121
Yashasvi Jaiswal Arshad Khan 2 19 2 9.5 211
Sanju Samson Rashid Khan 15 121 1 121 112
Sanju Samson Mohammed Siraj 7 40 3 13.3 114
Sanju Samson Washington Sundar 4 51 1 51 213
Sanju Samson Kagiso Rabada 4 27 2 13.5 142
Sanju Samson Ishant Sharma 3 26 0 186
Nitish Rana Rashid Khan 8 95 1 95 125
Nitish Rana Washington Sundar 6 36 2 18 139
Nitish Rana Mohammed Siraj 8 35 2 17.5 140
Nitish Rana Ishant Sharma 5 26 1 26 124
Riyan Parag Rashid Khan 5 24 2 12 86
Riyan Parag Kagiso Rabada 4 19 2 9.5 106
Shimron Hetmyer Rashid Khan 15 105 6 17.5 140
Shimron Hetmyer Mohammed Siraj 7 48 2 24 150
Shimron Hetmyer Washington Sundar 5 21 0 105
GT Batters vs RR Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Shubman Gill Tushar Deshpande 5 68 2 34 162
Shubman Gill Sandeep Sharma 6 21 1 21 66
Shubman Gill Jofra Archer 5 10 3 3.3 67
Shubman Gill Akash Madhwal 2 32 2 16 178
Shubman Gill Wanindu Hasaranga 4 42 2 21 136
Shubman Gill Maheesh Theekshana 5 27 1 27 150
Shubman Gill Fazalhaq Farooqi 3 39 0 195
Shubman Gill Kumar Kartikeya 3 34 1 34 155
Sai Sudharsan Tushar Deshpande 5 65 2 32.5 171
Sai Sudharsan Sandeep Sharma 3 30 0 107
Jos Buttler Sandeep Sharma 6 89 1 89 207
Jos Buttler Maheesh Theekshana 4 52 1 52 153
Jos Buttler Tushar Deshpande 5 30 0 115
Jos Buttler Jofra Archer 7 96 2 48 188
Jos Buttler Wanindu Hasaranga 5 49 1 49 104
Jos Buttler Fazalhaq Farooqi 3 33 2 16.5 144
Rahul Tewatia Sandeep Sharma 4 32 1 32 160
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

