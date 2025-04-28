IPL 2025: RR vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Rajasthan Royals are facing Gujarat Titans today in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the match home side RR won the toss and opted to bowl first.
RR vs GT broadcast details
|IPL 2025 RR vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?
The RR vs GT match is scheduled for Saturday, April 28.
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
The match between RR and GT will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
What time will the toss take place for the RR vs GT match in IPL 2025? The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the match start? The RR vs GT match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 28.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to live stream the RR vs GT match live in India?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar via the app and website.