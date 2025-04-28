Monday, April 28, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: RR vs GT head-to-head, Jaipur weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: RR vs GT head-to-head, Jaipur weather forecast, toss stats

GT come into this match on the back of a commanding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, where half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, supported by Jos Buttler, powered them to a big total

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Gujarat Titans, the current table-toppers, are set to face a struggling Rajasthan Royals side in Match 47 of IPL 2025. A win will further cement GT’s dominance, while another defeat for RR will officially end their playoff hopes.  ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs GT pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium key stats  GT come into this match on the back of a commanding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, where half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, supported by Jos Buttler, powered them to a strong total. KKR’s chase lacked momentum, despite Ajinkya Rahane’s fifty and a brief stay from Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
 
 
Meanwhile, RR’s previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was a nail-biter. After early struggles, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal’s fifties helped RCB set a competitive total. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s quick start had RR ahead in the chase, but Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma turned the game with timely wickets.  Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey kept RR in the contest, but Josh Hazlewood’s brilliant 19th over sealed RR’s fifth straight defeat. That losing streak began in the reverse fixture against GT, making this game a chance for redemption.
 
RR vs GT head-to-head
 
Overall

Total matches played: 7
RR won: 1
GT won: 6
No result: 0
 
HEAD-TO-HEAD 
    • At Jaipur: Mts – 2, RR Won – 0, GT Won – 2 
RR vs GT H2H stats
Venue Matches RR won GT won
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 1
Eden Gardens 1 0 1
Sardar Patel Stadium (Gujarat) 2 1 1
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 2 0 2
 
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: RR vs GT weather forecast
 
No rain is forecasted to disrupt the RR vs GT clash in Rajasthan. The temperature is expected to peak at 42 degrees Celsius, with a low of around 25 degrees.
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?
 
The last time these two sides met in IPL 2025 was at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where Rajasthan were handed a 58-run defeat by hosts Gujarat Titans.  RR vs GT key toss stats 
Sawai Mansingh Stadium key toss stats
Category Number Percentage
Matches Played 59
Matches Won Batting First 21 35.59%
Matches Won Batting Second 38 64.41%
Matches Won Winning Toss 32 54.24%
Matches Won Losing Toss 27 45.76%
Matches with No Result 0 0.00%
 

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

